Darbster Rescue: Alice + Elma 🐾 Tails of the Week

Darbster’s weekly feature highlights animals that have been overlooked in New Hampshire animal shelters.

🚨 BIG NEWS from Darbster…

It’s true! A very generous Darbster supporter has offered to match ALL donations made through the end of this year, up to $10,000! Darbster is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which means your donation is tax-deductible! Donate now to have your donation DOUBLED. Donate

🐶 Rescue Dog of the Week: Alice

It’s time to trust my instincts…

Close my eyes and leap…

It’s time to try defying gravity…

I think I’ll try defying gravity…

And you can’t pull me down!

Meet Alice! This 4-month-old mixed-breed puppy is a bundle of energy. With her love for jumping and playful leaps, Alice seems to defy gravity—she might just be looking for her own “Wonderland” to call home! Sweet, spirited, and full of curiosity, she’s always ready to hop down the rabbit hole into her next adventure. Are you ready to follow Alice into a world of endless tail wags and wonder?

Alice 3 months old • female • mixed breed • brown/chocolate with white • 12lbs

Location: Darbster Doggy — 109 Dover Road, Chichester NH 03258

😺 Rescue Cat of the Week: Elma

Elma is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair who is as sweet as can be! This little mama lives for pats, especially when it comes to booty and cheek scratches.

She’s also a certified biscuit maker, kneading her way straight into your heart while snuggled up in her favorite blanket.

Elma isn’t the biggest fan of being picked up (a girl’s gotta have her boundaries!), but she’ll tolerate it for a little while—though she’d much rather curl up beside you or explore on her own. She’s a bit shy at first, but once she feels safe, she’ll shower you with her gentle, loving personality.

Looking for a cuddle buddy with the softest paws and a heart full of love? Elma’s ready to find her forever family!

Elma 1 year old • female • domestic shorthair • brown tabby

Location: Darbster @ Mall of NH — 1500 South Willow Street, Manchester NH 03103

📰 Happy Tails

🐕 We have a Pupdate!

Back in July, a 3-year-old dog found his way into an animal shelter in South Carolina, severely injured. The veterinarian determined that the dog had a broken leg, in addition to other injuries, possibly from being struck by a vehicle. Unfortunately, the damage was so severe that amputation was the only option.

Shortly thereafter, Darbster swept in and brought him straight to New Hampshire–where he soon met the McGlynn family! It was love at first sight, and as he went out the door, Darbster staff cheered in celebration of his good fortune.

He now goes by the name Odin, and his family reached out recently to share their gratitude for the quick actions of the veterinarian in South Carolina:

My family and I have been on the search to thank the veterinarian who amputated his rear left leg after a possible car accident. We understand how much it takes out of shelter and veterinarian staff, and to proceed with a complicated amputation surgery, we are eternally grateful for that.

Odin had his leg amputated about late July/Early August in Aiken, and we adopted him on August 28th. He was still learning to use it and we knew he had it in him. As he was the only dog in the shop without a pending adoption, we took the leap and brought him home.

Not only is he happy, healthy, hyper, and mobile, our general practice veterinarian made comments at his well check about how well his amputation was done.

He now resides in southern NH, with a big dog sister (Daisy!), loves car rides, doggy ice cream, and carrots, and we are especially excited to see his reaction to his first New England snowstorm!!!!

According to the McGlynn family, the decision to amputate “gave Odin the rest of his life to live for.”

🐶 Volunteer Highlight | Dustin

Sadie came to Darbster about 20lbs overweight, unwilling to go on walks, refusing to get into cars, and seemingly afraid of stairs. And when Dustin arrived for his regular volunteer shift, staff encouraged him to try working with her.

Dustin only needed about 10 minutes to convince Sadie that a walk might actually be fun! His patience and gentle spirit helped Sadie feel safe enough to trust a human again. Since then, she’s been going on car rides, running around in the yard, and having all kinds of exciting adventures. Thank you, Dustin!

📅 Upcoming Events

🎁 Very Merry Holiday Gift Festival | Manchester

Check out locally-made products, get a little holiday shopping done, and meet some rescue dogs! Darbster will be participating in the Very Merry Holiday Gift Festival, happening in Manchester later this month. We will have products for sale (100% of proceeds go to our mission!) and adoptable dogs that you can meet and play with. Stop by our booth and say hi!

🎄 Help these dogs get Home for the Holidays!

The “Home for the Holidays” pups have reduced adoption fees! Adopt for only $50!

❤️ Volunteer Opportunities

Darbster is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit that relies heavily on volunteers for many reasons, but especially because volunteers help socialize animals that might have a ruff backstory. By showing our rescue dogs and cats that they can trust strangers and that they will be safe, even during new experiences, their chances of adoption increase greatly. Volunteers are always welcome at any of Darbster’s three locations, and a few of our most pressing needs are highlighted below. If you have not volunteered with Darbster before, you can learn more about volunteering here.

✋ Fosters Needed in New Hampshire

Foster Miss Sandy Jaxson Helloooo, hoomans! My name is Miss Sandy Jaxson, and I need your help. I have been in the shelter for far too long and I need a break. I am really hoping to find a foster home. I love all people endlessly, and I would prefer to be the only furry cuddle buddy to my foster friend. I have fun playing with lots of humans at once, and I love an audience. Can I come hang out at your house until we find my forever family? I know they’re here somewhere…

Foster Edie I’m Edie, and I am being surrendered back to Darbster through no fault of my own. Darbster told me that they have a lot of people interested in me (obviously, I’m perfection!), but in the meantime, I would really benefit from being fostered. Since I’m going to have a busy social schedule meeting potential adopters, I’m looking for a foster who can bring me in for Meet & Greets a couple times a week until I get adopted. I get along well with other dogs, and I think I like younger, higher energy pups most. Let me know if I can be your roommate for a little bit!

Foster Lil’ Kiki Well henlo, frens! Lil’ Kiki here asking for a favor… I’m really, really, really hoping to find a foster home. I just returned from a foster placement and I got rave reviews: housebroken, non-destructive, couch potato, excellent co-pilot. The kennel environment just isn’t for me and I really thrive in a home. I am dog-friendly but I need a home without any kitty friends. I am a medium-energy girl who loves adventure but also loves to snuggle. Can I come snuggle with you?

👋 Greeters Needed at Mall of NH

It’s true, Darbster now has a location in the Mall of New Hampshire! At this location, shoppers can peruse merch, pet food, toys, bedding, adorable pet outfits, and–most importantly–adoptable cats and dogs. To help manage the flow of people, we are seeking Greeters to welcome visitors, introduce them to Darbster, and help them find what they’re looking for. Interested in volunteering at the mall? Sign up here.

🐶 Volunteers Needed for Manchester event

Three things you’ll find at the Very Merry Holiday Gift Festival: People Gifts Darbster Dogs! We’re in need of volunteer dog handlers for this upcoming event in Manchester. Volunteers will walk rescue dogs at this indoor event just in case their furever family also happens to be there! Interested in helping out? Please email Amanda@Darbster.com.

📸 Photographers Needed

Do you dabble in photography? Are you an art student? Or perhaps a seasoned, award-winning photographer now enjoying retirement? No matter your experience level (and even if you use a phone!), Darbster needs your help photographing our rescues for their adoption pages. We welcome volunteer photographers at any of our three locations. Complete our volunteer application here.

About Darbster: Established in 2009, Darbster Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working to reduce the number of animals euthanized in the Southern United States. Darbster identifies adoptable animals in “kill shelters” and transports them up to New Hampshire to find their happy fur-ever homes. Both cats and dogs are available, and Darbster operates three no-kill adoption facilities in the Granite State—two in Manchester and one in Chichester. Learn more about Darbster here. Readers can connect with Darbster Doggy on Facebook or Instagram, Darbster Kitty on Facebook or Instagram, and Darbster’s Mall of NH location on Facebook or Instagram. Additionally, tax-deductible donations are warmly accepted.