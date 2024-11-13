Bingo + Wren 🐾 Tails of the Week

Darbster’s weekly feature highlights animals that have been overlooked in New Hampshire animal shelters.

🚨 Big news from Darbster…

It’s true! A very generous Darbster supporter has offered to match ALL donations made through the end of this year, up to $10,000! Darbster is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which means your donation is tax-deductible! Donate now to have your donation DOUBLED. Donate to Darbster

🐶 Rescue Dog of the Week: Bingo

Bingo has lap dog energy. He started out life as a pup living with an elderly couple, sitting in laps even as he grew into an adult dog. To this day, Bingo denies weighing over 50 pounds. He is still a puppy. He will fit in your lap. Please let him try. He can prove it.

Unfortunately, Bingo’s original owner developed mobility issues that meant they could no longer care for him, so they brought him to animal control near their Florida home assuming he’d be adopted very quickly. That’s where Darbster swept in! As soon as we saw him, we knew Bingo would make a New Hampshire family very, very happy.

Now living in our no-kill shelter in Chichester, Bingo has been watching the leaves fall as he tries to figure out what the h*ck is going on. What’s wrong with these trees? Where are all the alligators?

Bingo doesn’t know what snow is yet, but he’s heard about it, and this calm and gentle boy is hoping to share his very first snowfall with a loving fur-ever family. He dreams of soon finding a home that is overflowing with tennis balls but totally devoid of cats.

Bingo 6 years old • male • mixed breed, chocolate/brown • 52lbs

Location: Darbster Doggy — 109 Dover Road, Chichester NH 03258

🐱 Rescue Cat of the Week: Wren

She might be a cat right now, but in a past life, Wren was definitely a gamer girl. She is confident and sociable, loves a good keyboard, and is always ready to take down a feather toy foe. She’s also competitive, using her gorgeous green eyes to command your attention, affection, and loyalty. And as an agile and active girl, if Wren wants onto your desk, she’s getting up there–and she is going to help you type, whether you like it or not!

Named for a type of bird, Wren is in fact hoping for a home that features a good bird-watching window. Wren has a lot of life ahead of her at only four years old, and she’s hoping to spend it with someone who likes to give scritches and pats–someone with room in their heart, and room in their lap, for a new best friend.

Wren 4 years old • female • shorthair tabby, tan/fawn

Location: Currently being fostered in Hollis. Contact us for a Meet + Greet!

📅 Upcoming Events

🍺 Dog Meet + Greet | Concord

Join Darbster this Sunday 11/17 at Feathered Friends Brewing in Concord! Adoptable rescue dogs will be on location from noon until 3pm, standing by in the hopes that the cold winter winds of fate blow their new family into this delightful neighborhood brewery. Whether you’re looking to adopt or you’re just that person who only hangs out with dogs, please drop by Feathered Friends and pay a visit to our furry friends.

🎄 Very Merry Holiday Gift Festival | Manchester

Check out locally-made products, get a little holiday shopping done, and meet some rescue dogs! Darbster will be participating in the Very Merry Holiday Gift Festival, happening in Manchester later this month. We will have products for sale (100% of proceeds go to our mission!) and adoptable dogs that you can meet and play with. Stop by our booth and say hi!

❤️ Volunteer Opportunities

Darbster is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit that relies heavily on volunteers for many reasons, but especially because volunteers help socialize animals that might have a ruff backstory. By showing our rescue dogs and cats that they can trust strangers and that they will be safe, even during new experiences, their chances of adoption increase greatly. Volunteers are always welcome at any of Darbster’s three locations, and a few of our most pressing needs are highlighted below. If you haven’t volunteered with Darbster before, learn more about volunteering here.

✋ Fosters Needed in New Hampshire

Foster Lil’ Kiki “Well henlo, frens! Lil’ Kiki here asking for a favor! I’m really really really hoping to find a foster home. I just returned from a foster placement and I got rave reviews: housebroken, non-destructive, couch potato, excellent co-pilot. The kennel environment just isn’t for me and I really thrive in a home. I am dog-friendly but I need a home without any kitty friends. I am a medium-energy girl who loves adventure but also loves to snuggle. Can I come snuggle with you?“

🍂 Leaf Pupper Season is ending…

You’ve heard of Leaf Peepers… But at Darbster, it’s Leaf Pupper Season! For so many dogs rescued from “kill” shelters in the Southern United States, New Hampshire is the first time they experience autumn. Established and first-time volunteers alike are invited to bring Darbster rescue dogs on day trips around the Granite State. Can they see the colors? Who knows. But they see your kindness. On a day trip, Darbster rescue dogs learn to be more comfortable around strangers and to feel safe in new and unusual situations, all while they get a break from hectic shelter life. To sign up for a Leaf Pupper adventure with a Darbster rescue dog, click here.

👋 Greeters needed at Mall of NH

It’s true, Darbster now has a location in the Mall of New Hampshire! At this location, shoppers can peruse merch, pet food, toys, bedding, adorable pet outfits, and–most importantly–adoptable cats and dogs. To help manage the flow of people, we are seeking Greeters to welcome visitors, introduce them to Darbster, and help them find what they’re looking for. Interested in volunteering at the mall? Sign up here.

🐶 Volunteers needed for Manchester event

Three things you’ll find at the Very Merry Holiday Gift Festival: People Gifts Darbster Dogs! We’re in need of volunteer dog handlers for this upcoming event in Manchester. Volunteers will walk rescue dogs at this indoor event just in case their furever family also happens to be there! Interested in helping out? Please email Amanda@Darbster.com.

📷 Photographers needed

Do you dabble in photography? Are you an art student? Or perhaps a seasoned, award-winning photographer now enjoying retirement? No matter your experience level (and even if you use a phone!), Darbster needs your help photographing our rescues for their adoption pages. We welcome volunteer photographers at any of our three locations. Complete our volunteer application here.

About Darbster: Established in 2009, Darbster Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working to reduce the number of animals euthanized in the Southern United States. Darbster identifies adoptable animals in “kill shelters” and transports them up to New Hampshire to find their happy fur-ever homes. Both cats and dogs are available, and Darbster operates three no-kill adoption facilities in the Granite State—two in Manchester and one in Chichester. Learn more about Darbster here. Readers can connect with Darbster Doggy on Facebook or Instagram, Darbster Kitty on Facebook or Instagram, and Darbster’s Mall of NH location on Facebook or Instagram. Additionally, tax-deductible donations are warmly accepted.