Brown Walks Off Rain-Soaked Saturday

Photo/NH Fisher Cats

MANCHESTER, NH — Devonte Brown’s walk-off double lifted the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (3-7, 33-45) over the Portland Sea Dogs (7-3, 42-36) at Delta Dental Stadium Saturday in the conclusion of Friday’s game. With two outs and Zach Britton on first, Brown blasted a fly ball into the left-center field power alley to score Britton, the game-winning run.

Despite another weather delay pregame and more showers throughout the contest, the teams pushed through to complete the remaining 8 ½ innings.

New Hampshire right-hander Abdiel Mendoza got the ball to start the top of the second after Ryan Jennings pitched a scoreless first inning Friday night. Mendoza tossed 2 1/3 scoreless frames before his exit in the top of the fourth. Right-hander T.J. Brock (W, 1-0) got the win after a scoreless top of the ninth.

The teams combined to use 12 total pitchers. Portland right-hander Zach Bryant (L, 0-1) gave up the Brown RBI double.

After the weather suspension Friday night, the Fisher Cats and Sea Dogs resumed play Saturday in the bottom of the first: New Hampshire at bat, with a 1-0 lead (Rainer Nuñez singled home Ryan McCarty Friday), two outs and the bases loaded. The Cats stranded all three runners on base.

Portland jumped in front with two runs in the top of the fifth against Fisher Cats reliever Andrew Bechtold. With two outs, shortstop Marcelo Mayer singled, then catcher Kyle Teel doubled him in. First baseman Blaze

Jordan then drove in Teel to put the Sea Dogs ahead, 2-1.

The Cats responded in the bottom of the seventh. Shortstop Josh Kasevich walked; designated hitter Alex De Jesus singled; then Nuñez drilled an opposite-field single to plate Kasevich and tie the game at 2-2.

Nuñez extended his on-base streak to 14 games with his knock in the bottom of the first. In total, New Hampshire’s first baseman finished with seven hits in four games played against Portland. Nuñez has 16 multi-hit games this season.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Britton ripped a hard single to right. Brown fouled off the first offering from Bryant, then crushed a hanging slider to left-center field. The fly ball split the gap; Britton, running hard all the way, scored from first without a throw.

After two days off, the Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental Stadium for a six-game set with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets. The series kicks off with a scheduled 6:35 PM EDT first pitch Tuesday, July 9. Starting pitchers for both teams have yet to be announced.