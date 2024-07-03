‘Cats outhit Portland

PORTLAND, ME — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (2-5, 32-43) dropped Tuesday’s contest to the Portland Sea Dogs (5-2, 41-35) by a final score of 5-2 at Hadlock Field. The Fisher Cats have lost seven in a row at Hadlock Field in 2024; six of the seven losses have been decided by three runs or fewer (combined differential of –12).

For the second straight night, the Cats outhit the Sea Dogs. New Hampshire brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth but failed to convert.

New Hampshire’s Adam Macko (L, 5-4) tossed his fifth quality start in his last seven appearances. In six innings, Macko gave up three runs on six hits with a pair of walks and three strikeouts.

Portland’s Jacob Webb made his fourth start of the season in his 23rd appearance and surrendered one hit and no walks in three innings. Fellow Sea Dogs righty Jonathan Brand (W, 2-2) gave up a pair of hits and one run in two innings.

Portland center fielder Roman Anthony took Macko deep in the bottom of the first to quickly put the Sea Dogs ahead, 1-0. Anthony’s home run was the fifth home run allowed on the season by Macko in 77 1/3 innings of

work.

The Sea Dogs posted a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth, thanks to a leadoff single from first baseman Blaze Jordan and an RBI triple from second baseman Eddinson Paulino. Paulino scored on an ensuing sacrifice fly to move Portland’s lead to 3-0.

New Hampshire’s offense arrived in the top of the fifth. New Hampshire center fielder Garrett Spain doubled off Brand to begin the fifth, and with two outs, second baseman Ryan McCarty knocked in Spain to trim the Portland lead to 3-1.

After Macko left the ballgame prior to the bottom of the seventh, Portland scored a run against right-hander Andrew Bechtold. New Hampshire responded in the top of the eighth with a run on three consecutive singles from Alex De Jesus, Rainer Nuñez and Zach Britton. Britton’s base knock drove in De Jesus to cut the Sea Dogs’ lead to 4-2. Portland struck back in the eighth with a run against southpaw Jimmy Burnette. Jordan doubled to start the frame and scored on a bases-loaded walk.

New Hampshire snuck a run across in the ninth, as McCarty scored on a wild pitch from Robert Kwiatkowski (S, 2) to cut the Sea Dogs’ lead to 5-3. Shortstop Michael Turconi singled with two outs, but the Cats couldn’t convert with the tying run at the dish.