Final fundraising push is on as groundbreaking ceremony for West Side Stebbins Center set for June 17

The Mark Stebbins Community Center has found a home at the Kelley Falls Residential Community on Kimball Street. Photo/MHRA

MANCHESTER, NH – What began years ago as an idea to lift-up Manchester’s West Side with a community center for children and families’ health and well-being has become a reality and a legacy for the man whose dream to serve others has come true. Construction for the Mark Stebbins Community Center begins this spring and a special groundbreaking ceremony will be held June 17th at 4 p.m. at the site of the facility.

Gov. Kelly Ayotte, Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais and city officials will join community and business leaders to celebrate the launch of the construction project of this privately-funded facility.

Mark Stebbins

Named after Mark Stebbins, who spent decades giving to community causes throughout New Hampshire, the Stebbins family and PROCON design and construction are thrilled to see Mark’s vision of lifting-up communities come to fruition with the center slated to open in the Fall 2026.

WHAT: Mark Stebbins Community Center Groundbreaking

WHEN: June 17 th at 4 p.m.

WHERE: 200 Upland St., Manchester, NH

The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Manchester and Amoskeag Health have stepped up to be potential partners to provide services for youth and families through the Center here on the West Side, just as they do now in other areas of Manchester. These two organizations have been providing services in partnership for years. All services will be specifically for youth and families, such as affordable, walkable after school care, affordable health care services, community meeting space and programs provided by addition nonprofit partners.

Many donors have generously supported the center’s capital campaign and there will be a few special announcements and updates on the fundraising effort for the center at the June event. Millions of dollars have already been pledged for the project and an endowment to operate it indefinitely.