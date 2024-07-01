Fisher Cats/Yard Goats finale rained out

HARTFORD, CT — Inclement weather prevented the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (2-3, 32-41) and Hartford Yard Goats (3-2, 41-32) from finishing a Sunday series finale at Dunkin’ Park. The game will be made up when the Yard Goats visit Delta Dental Stadium beginning on Tuesday, August 20. An official day and start time for the postponed game will be announced later.

New Hampshire and Hartford began play on Sunday; shortstop Josh Kasevich knocked a double in the top of the first before the rain moved in and the tarp covered the field with two outs.

After taking Tuesday’s opening game in Hartford, 8-2, the Fisher Cats fell to the Yard Goats in three of the

final four games to drop the series. New Hampshire has yet to take a series since winning four games in a seven-game series against Somerset on May 21 through May 26.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today