Friday’s weather: Sunny, breezy with a high of 86

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Click below for Rick’s exclusive videocast

Friday’s Weather

The weather is predominantly sunny with a pleasant breeze, ensuring a comfortable day. The high is expected to reach 86 degrees.

5-Day Forecast July 26-July 30

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and comfortable. High 86 Winds: NW 10-15+ mph

Tonight: Mainly clear & comfortably cool. Low 58 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny, very warm, & nice. High 88 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Clear & comfortably cool. Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Mostly sunny, very warm, and comfortable. High 88 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Some clouds and turning more humid. Low 64 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Some sun, hot, and humid. High 91 (feel like 98) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Some clouds & humid. Low 67 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with high warmth and humidity; expect several thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 87 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with humidity; expect some late-night rain and drizzle. Low 67 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Weather Alerts

Anticipate the usual mid-summer warmth accompanied by low humidity in the coming days.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Thursday, marking the beginning of August, could herald the onset of our third heat wave, with temperatures anticipated to surpass 90 degrees, persisting into the first complete week of August.

Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be obscured. Expect highs in the mid-60s, except for mid-50s at elevations above 5000 feet. North winds will be around 40 mph, shifting to the northwest at about 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts may reach up to 70 mph.



Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be obscured. Expect highs in the upper 60s with northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts reaching up to 55 mph.

Hit the Beach

Weather : Sunny.

: Sunny. UV Index : Very high.

: Very high. Thunderstorm Potential: None

None High Temperature : Around 80.

: Around 80. Winds : Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

: Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Water Temperature : 61 degrees.

: 61 degrees. Surf Height : Wave heights will be around 2 feet, diminishing to about 1 foot by the afternoon.

: Wave heights will be around 2 feet, diminishing to about 1 foot by the afternoon. Rip Tide Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Tides Hampton: Low tide at -0.7 feet (MLLW) will occur at 10:04 AM, followed by a high tide of 9.4 feet (MLLW) at 04:06 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Northwest winds are expected at around 10 mph, with gusts reaching up to 20 mph. Wave heights will be approximately 2 feet. Conditions will be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s. No thunderstorms are predicted for this period. The water temperature will be 74 degrees.

