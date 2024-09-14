Gwen Walz campaigns in NH, rumors of Minnesota “nice” confirmed

First Lady of Minnesota Gwen Walz and retired English Teacher ddressing a group of teachers and education professionals gathered at the Manchester West High School Library. This was her second campaign stop in New Hampshire. Photo / Dan Splaine Photography

MANCHESTER, NH – First Lady of Minnesota Gwen Walz and wife of Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Governor Tim Walz visited the Granit State on Thursday. She joined volunteers at the Manchester NH democratic party office for a phone bank and later addressed teachers gathered at Manchester West High School.

At the campaign office, she spoke with the dozens of volunteers poised to begin making calls for the afternoon. She began with a reaction to the Presidential Debate on Tuesday. “I thought Kamala Harris was fabulous, she commanded that stage, she owned it. Issue after issue after Issue. She painted a completely clear picture of her of her vision and that was in stark contrast to her rival”.

After spending a few minutes addressing the crowd and reflecting on the need “to keep working for every vote” she grabbed a phone list and began making calls and doing the work of campaigning.

Her next stop was the library of Manchester West High School where a crowd of teachers and educational professionals gathered to hear from one of their own. Walz is a retired school teacher and her husband was a social studies teacher before running for Congress.

First Lady of Minnesota Gwen Walz and wife of Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Governor Tim Walz making phone calls with Xzavier Fleming the Harris campaign Regional Organising Director in the Manchester Field Office. Photo / Dan Splaine Photography

Concord High School Heidi Crumrine, the 2018 NH Teacher of the Year and fellow English teacher addressed the crowd first. In true English Teacher style, her comments began with lines from poet Mary Oliver’s “ I Go Down To The Shore” to set the tone for the event. She then made the connection between the classroom and the campaign trail.

“Being a public school teacher is tough work, it is a demanding job. One that takes empathy, dedication, adaptability and it goes beyond preparing a good lesson plan to make sure your students are thriving. Mrs. Walz and of course, Coach Walz understand those firsthand and they are brining in that work ethic and experience to the campaign trail and hopefully come November.” said Crumine.

Former Manchester Mayor and freshly nominated gubernatorial candidate Joyce Craig followed her with short comments. As a graduate of the Manchester public schools and the Mother of a teacher, she related to the gathered group. “The importance of your work cannot be understated. Every day you all work for the future of our children and it is past time that our state and our nation gives you the support you need,” she said.

Gwen Walz came to the podium and declared herself, “So proud to be an educator for Harris!” and then won over the crows with an insider joke “ Who uses poetry after school?”.

Discussing the debate she suggested the “compare and contrast “ from teaching methodology as the best way to analyze the event. “Oh boy that was a stark contrast,” she said in her understated Minnesota way.

She told the story of a student-athlete who was in danger of dropping out because his football skills were far beyond his reading level. Rather than giving up she and the Coach put in the time and work so he could catch up and graduate on time

“That is how Tim and I work together, we find ways and we see individuals. That is the power of educators everywhere and that is a powerful worldview, she said. We teachers cannot help but see the potential in everyone and we want everyone to have a chance to make it, to succeed, to reach their potential “

“Because I am an English teacher words really matter to me. Word choice is important so when we say everyone we don’t mean some people, we mean everyone. Every single one and we don’t mean only those who vote for us we mean all of us.”