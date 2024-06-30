Hartford homers hurt Fisher Cats

HARTFORD, CT — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (2-3, 32-41) were defeated, 12-2, by the Hartford Yard Goats (3-2, 41-32) at Dunkin’ Park Saturday night. Hartford hit a grand slam in the bottom of the second which put the Yard Goats ahead for good.

The Cats started fast, as center fielder Devonte Brown drove in catcher Zach Britton with two outs in the top of the first. Britton singled with two outs, then designated hitter Rainer Nuñez walked to advance Britton to second. Brown stroked a grounder through the left side of the infield for his 31st RBI of the season.

Trailing 1-0, Hartford scored five runs in the bottom of the second against New Hampshire starter Michael Dominguez (L, 2-4). Yard Goats second baseman Braiden Ward hit a two-out grand slam to give the Goats

an insurmountable lead. Dominguez pitched 1 2/3 innings before New Hampshire went to its bullpen. Right-hander Hunter Gregory finished the second; after two innings, Hartford led, 5-1.

New Hampshire got a run back in the top of the fourth, as first baseman Glenn Santiago brought second baseman Michael Turconi home with a sacrifice fly to make it 5-2. In his first game with the Fisher Cats since May 31, Turconi doubled and walked in four plate appearances.

The Yard Goats continued their offensive with a run in the bottom of the fourth on a balk, then three in the fifth and three in the sixth. Outfielder Sterlin Thompson hit a two-run homer, his third home run of the series, in the fifth. Hartford led 12-2 after the sixth inning’s conclusion.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today