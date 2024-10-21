Memorial placed in ‘secure campus’ mode briefly after gunman reported in parking lot, arrest made

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester police have arrested a person who was apprehended in the parking lot of Memorial High School Monday morning. According to Manchester School District spokesman Andrew Toland, several students reported that there was someone in the parking lot with a firearm, and that the school resource officer assisted police in making an arrest.
We are awaiting more information from police. However, a statement issued by Manchester School District is below:
This morning, Manchester Police arrested an individual reportedly brandishing a firearm in the parking lot of Memorial High School. Several students reported the suspicious individual to the school. The SRO and Manchester Police were able to quickly locate and arrest the individual at a business off campus. While this incident was being processed, the school was briefly placed in secure campus mode; that was lifted as soon as the scene was cleared by police.
The safety of our students and staff is always our utmost concern, and there is no tolerance for behaviors on our campuses that put anyone at risk. We will work to support Manchester Police as they investigate and the district team will provide additional support to Memorial, as needed. Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an additional police presence at the school for the remainder of the day.
We want to thank the students who brought this information forward, as well as the staff at Memorial who acted quickly to ensure the safety of all involved.