Monday’s weather: Hot, hazy, humid, high of 96

It’s extremely hot with a hazy sun and high humidity. The temperature is at a high of 95 degrees, feeling like 98.

Today marks the third consecutive day of 90-degree weather, constituting our second heat wave, and temperatures are expected to remain above 90 degrees through Wednesday.

5-Day Forecast July 8-July 12

Today: Very hot with hazy sun & humid. High 96 (feel like 99) Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tonight: Some clouds & humid. Low 69 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Expect a hot day with periods of sunshine followed by cloud cover, and a chance of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. There is a potential risk of dehydration and heatstroke during vigorous activities. High 94 (feel like 97) Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: A couple of evening thunderstorms; otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy, warm, and humid Low 74 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Hot & muggy with a stray thunderstorm. High 91 (feel like 95) Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Cloudy and humid with occasional showers and thunderstorms due to a tropical rainstorm. Low 72 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Muggy with periods of clouds and sunshine; a couple of showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon High 85 (feel like 92) Winds: S 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Cloudy, warm, and muggy. Low 73 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Friday: Muggy, breezy & hot with intervals of clouds and sunshine with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 91 Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Friday night: Few clouds, muggy and warm. Low 72 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The second week of July marks our second heat wave, which is expected to conclude on Thursday.

Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Expect partly sunny skies with highs in the lower 70s, except for mid-60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Westerly winds will be blowing at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph.

Hit the Beach

Weather : Mostly sunny.

: Mostly sunny. UV Index : Very high.

: Very high. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. High Temperature : In the mid-70s.

: In the mid-70s. Winds : North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

: North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Water Temperature : 62 degrees.

: 62 degrees. Surf Height : Around 2 feet.

: Around 2 feet. Rip Tide Current Ris k: Low.

k: Low. Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.1 feet (MLLW) 08:09 AM. High 8.1 feet (MLLW) 02:05 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Westerly winds at approximately 5 mph. Wave heights near 1 foot. Clear skies with temperatures peaking in the mid-80s. No thunderstorms are expected during this time. The lake temperature is at 70 degrees.