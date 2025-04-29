Overture to Youth brought to you by Symphony NH and InkLink.News

50 members of Symphony NH filled the stage to maximum capacity. Photo | Keith Spiro

Invest in our youth. It’s All Overtures was the appropriate culmination of a years’ worth of collaboration with Symphony New Hampshire in our InkLink.news Inkubator initiative.

In our joint quest to engage young people in all aspects of the world of professional musicians, newsworthy stories and community building, Symphony NH opened it doors and heart to all who were curious. Last year, undergraduate students from four colleges across the state participated in creating and experiencing the premiere of the first NH Concerto. This year, high school students got the best seats in the house to experience the symphony close up.

High School Youth

It’s All Overtures brought two student musicians from Manchester High School Central to listen and respond to the concert performance. Both take music lessons. Talia Harmon, as a solo performer plays ukulele, a member of the lute family of instruments. A then and now reminder of the folk music scene. Clarinetist Morgan Losier participates in band at Central. As friends, they attended It’s All Overtures and share their experience via InkLink’s Inkubator. Their names are linked to their individual reviews.

This was Talia Harmon’s third Symphony NH concert and with her youth and depth of experience across multiple performances compares the various performance venues: The Rex, Nashua Community College, and Nashua Center for the Arts.

For Morgan Losier, this was the first professional full scale orchestral concert she had ever attended. As a member of her high school band, she brings the perspective of the insider-musician to her commentary. She shares in the experience of the orchestral musicians and feels and communicates the energy and excitement radiating from Maestro Kalia.

Both students said yes to this opportunity to experience something new.

Do you remember your first encounter with music that changed your perspective and remains with you still? For me, it was a Symphonie Fantastique recording in a music appreciation class. My teacher brought the voices and story to light in a way I have never forgotten.

Youth have often transformed standards with their professional achievements

Mozart composed The Marriage of Figaro when he was just 30 years old. The Overture to the Marriage of Figaro was quickly written just days before the first performance.

Quinn Mason who composed Toast of the Town is a youthful 28 years old. Yet, this performance by Symphony NH was the 220th time his piece has been performed. Not only is he a popular young composer, but he is also a schoolmate of Symphony NH Principal Clarinetist, Mackenzie Austin.

Jiuri Yu, associate concertmaster has stepped up as acting concertmaster at Symphony NH

Jude Morris, principal trombone, balances his continuing education studies with his music performance.

When you look at the images in each of the stories by Talia and Morgan, I hope you too will take notice of how the conductor brings recognition to the symphony performers. I am impressed by the inkubator writers ability to capture in words what the audience could feel from our seats.

We plan on continuing to profile the many diverse youthful and deeply experienced members of the Symphony over the coming season.

There are two more concerts in May.

Rhapsody in Blue on Saturday May 10, 2025 at 7:30pm and Illuminated Ensembles Chamber Favorites on Sunday May 18, 2025 at 4pm. Both are in Concord. Ticket information here.

Youth are our future

The future of community, the future of a respectful society where mentorship brings engagement and builds the opportunities for successive generations, is in our hands. Imagine 60-90 minutes without a handheld device glowing in your face. A period of extended time without your phone ringing, buzzing or otherwise begging to misdirect your attention. Imagine what is possible when you can focus on just one thing for more than a few minutes without distraction.

Have an interest in the work of Symphony NH? Contact Deanna Hoying Executive director, Symphony NH.

Are you a Young professional, or are you a high school or college student who wants to experience journalism connected to the Arts? Contact Keith Spiro, Strategic Advisor, InkLinkArts.

If you’d like to help financially support our Inkubator, check out the InkLinkNews Inkubator program.