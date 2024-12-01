Sadie + Keziah 🐾 Darbster Rescue Tails of the Week

Darbster’s weekly feature highlights animals that have been overlooked in New Hampshire animal shelters. For Thanksgiving week, we are highlighting our cutest of CUTIE PIES!

🚨 Big news from Darbster…

It’s true! A very generous Darbster supporter has offered to match ALL donations made through the end of this year, up to $10,000! Darbster is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which means your donation is tax-deductible! Donate now to have your donation DOUBLED.

🐶 Rescue Dog of the Week: Sadie

Soon to be nine years old, Miss Sadie has seen a lot in her life. That’s why this senior dog appreciates the simple things: a few treats, a comfy couch, and a kind human to cuddle.

In fact, this is a photo of Sadie staring judgmentally at a human who has not allowed her to sit on the couch.

But don’t mistake her for lazy–Sadie is a favorite among Darbster volunteers, and she enjoys sniffing and exploring during leisurely walks.

When she’s comfortable with the humans around her, that serious expression starts to slip, and Sadie hops around like a rabbit and gets the zoomies (defying whatever might be expected from a dog with her ‘physique’).

Prospective adopters should know that this author briefly considered writing: “Sadie is terrible!!! She’s a bank robber! And she kicks babies!“—all in an effort to keep her at Darbster forever. But the truth is that Sadie is a kind-hearted, loyal, and gentle little cuddle-bug that will bring light and joy to her future fur-ever family, and Darbster staff will in fact be heartbroken to see her go.

With such a sweet and gentle temperament, Sadie is more than deserving of a warm home, her own spot on the couch, and a human who just wants to make her feel safe in this world. Are you the one?

Sadie 8 years old • female

mixed breed • black and white • 63lbs

Location: Darbster @ Mall of NH

1500 S. Willow Street, Manchester

😺 Rescue Cat of the Week: Keziah

Yes, she might have a little bit of Pumpkin Spice Latte on her nose (even the whipped cream!) but Keziah is NOT a Basic B.

True to her PSL smile, the name Keziah (pronounced kez-EYE-uh) is an ancient word for cinnamon. And true to the vibes of this feline femme fatale, the name Keziah has since become a symbol of women’s equality.

It was in the shelter system that Keziah developed her spicy and independent cattitude. Keziah was found in the area of Miami, Florida, and she had to fend for herself until Darbster rescued her and brought her to the Granite State.

She’s happy to be here and patiently waiting for her perfect match, but she’s still a bit shy and slow to warm up to humans.

With a cozy cat tree, some head scritches, and a little bit of time, Keziah will let you into her heart–and purr her way into yours.

Keziah 1 year old • female

domestic shorthair tabby

Location: Darbster Kitty

332 Kelley Street, Manchester

😻 Happy Tails — PUPDATE!

Great news! Earlier this month, Luisa was featured as the Rescue Dog of the Week—and now, we have the pleasure of reporting that she has joined her furever family!

Luisa is now in Litchfield, being spoiled to bits by Scott and Holly. According to Scott, “When she first arrived, she didn’t know how to play with toys. She’s slowly learning how to play with toys.“ So far, her favorite is the giant carrot!

Luisa has taken to sitting in the bay window so that she can watch everything that goes on outside the house. Scott says that although she doesn’t bark much, she’s been very interested in the neighborhood squirrels.

When Luisa isn’t busy following Scott around the house, enjoying a lick mat smeared with peanut butter, or going on walks with Holly, she can be found sleeping in (what may have been someone else’s chair but is definitely now) Luisa’s Chair.

Scott and Holly often take Luisa to visit family in Manchester, including their grand-doggy, a husky mix named Buckley. Luisa and Buckley became besties, and they both look forward to their playdates. Congratulations, Luisa, on finding your furever family!

🗓️ Upcoming Events

🍺 Dog Meet + Greet | Concord

Join Darbster this Sunday 12/1 at Feathered Friends Brewing in Concord! Adoptable rescue dogs will be on location from noon until 3pm, standing by in the hopes that the cold winter winds of fate blow their new family into this delightful neighborhood brewery. Whether you’re looking to adopt or you’re just that person who only hangs out with dogs, please drop by Feathered Friends and pay a visit to our furry friends.

🐶 Dog Meet + Greet | Hooksett

Petco and Darbster are TEAMING UP! The weekend of 12/7 and 12/8, we’ll have adoptable rescue dogs on-site at the Petco in Hooksett. Stop by, meet (and pet!) some of the dogs, and find your new best friend. Saturday 12/7: 11:30-3:30 Sunday 12/8: 11:00-3:00

💕 Volunteer Opportunities

Darbster is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit that relies heavily on volunteers for many reasons, but especially because volunteers help socialize animals that might have a ruff backstory. By showing our rescue dogs and cats that they can trust strangers and that they will be safe—even during new experiences—their chances of adoption increase greatly. Volunteers are always welcome at any of Darbster’s three locations, and a few of our most pressing needs are highlighted below. If you have not volunteered with Darbster before, you can learn more about volunteering here.

👋 Greeters needed at Mall of NH

It’s true, Darbster now has a location in the Mall of New Hampshire! At this location, shoppers can peruse merch, pet food, toys, bedding, adorable pet outfits, and–most importantly–adoptable cats and dogs. To help manage the flow of people, we are seeking Greeters to welcome visitors, introduce them to Darbster, and help them find what they’re looking for. Interested in volunteering at the mall? Sign up here.

🐕 Dog Handlers Needed

Volunteer with Darbster at our upcoming adoption event in Hooksett! With your help, we can get more eyes on our rescue dogs and increase the odds that they’ll be snuggled up by a fireplace before the first big snow storm. No experience necessary! Click here to see available shifts and sign up to make a different in the life of a rescue dog.

About Darbster: Established in 2009, Darbster Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working to reduce the number of animals euthanized in the Southern United States. Darbster identifies adoptable animals in “kill shelters” and transports them up to New Hampshire to find their happy fur-ever homes. Both cats and dogs are available, and Darbster operates three no-kill adoption facilities in the Granite State—two in Manchester and one in Chichester. Learn more about Darbster here. Readers can connect with Darbster Doggy on Facebook or Instagram, Darbster Kitty on Facebook or Instagram, and Darbster’s Mall of NH location on Facebook or Instagram. Additionally, tax-deductible donations are warmly accepted.