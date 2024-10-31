Tails of the Week 🐾 Darbster Rescue: Meet Zephyr and Bravo

Darbster’s weekly feature highlights animals that have been overlooked in New Hampshire animal shelters.

🐶 Rescue Dog of the Week

Meet Zephyr: Your Future Furry Best Friend!

This adorable 2-year-old mixed breed is on a heartwarming quest to find his forever family, and he’s bursting with joy and love just waiting to share! With a sweet disposition that could melt even the coldest of hearts, Zephyr is the pup who will keep you smiling all day long.

Zephyr is a playful explorer with a spirit as bright as his name. Whether he’s diving into a game of fetch or embarking on thrilling adventures at the park, he’s always ready for fun! But don’t let his playful antics fool you—this snuggle bug also cherishes those cozy moments when he can curl up with his favorite humans. If you’re dreaming of a loyal companion for both exciting escapades and peaceful cuddle sessions, Zephyr is your perfect match!

In his playgroups, Zephyr has been making lots of furry friends, including his buddies Penny, Virgil, Becca, and Blue Monkey! He’s got a heart of gold and a friendly spirit, though he’s still learning some of the finer points of doggy manners. Sometimes he gets a bit too enthusiastic, especially when he’s trying to steal the spotlight!

A quick note for his future family: Zephyr needs a harness for walks—no exceptions! This helps keep him safe and secure while he works on his leash skills, so he can stroll by your side like the good boy he is!

If you open your heart and home to Zephyr, you’ll gain a delightful companion who’s eager to fill your life with love, laughter, and endless joy. Let’s help this sweet boy find the family he’s been dreaming about!

Are you ready to welcome this charming fluffball into your life? Come meet Zephyr today and prepare for a lifetime of tail wags and happy memories!

Zephyr 2 years old • male • mixed breed • 35 lbs

Location: Darbster Doggy — 109 Dover Road, Chichester NH 03258

😺 Rescue Cat of the Week

Meet Bravo: Your Future Purring Buddy!

Bravo, the charming and quirky feline, waves a great big “hi” to enter your life with love and laughter! His backstory is quite a trip—the little guy walked his way down the street, looking every inch like he was ready for his audition to play “a cat who has seen some things.” He was rescued from pretty miserable circumstances, thanks to a good Samaritan who took the dream job. Bravo’s life began with a cozy foster home, where he quickly discovered oh-so-wonderful safety and snuggling, along with the gourmet food spread he could indulge in—he REALLY loves his treats! I mean, don’t we all?

Bravo is slow to warm up, but once he gets to know and trusts you, watch this cat fill your days with warm affection. As you stroke and scratch him in those irresistible places, he purrs like a little motorboat. Let me assure you, it would be well worth the wait!

Now, while Bravo is all about the one-on-one love, he’s not quite ready to join a bustling pet party. He prefers to be the only star in your heart, as his past as a street cat means he’s got some serious cat-titude—sometimes he can be a little too bossy or get bullied by other kitties. So, if you’re looking for a solo superstar, Bravo is your guy!

As for his dining preferences, Bravo has refined taste—he’s currently a fan of Purina One dry food and Friskies canned delights. Gourmet, indeed! And don’t be surprised if you find him responding to “Bravissimo!” because this little gentleman knows his name and is ready to dazzle you with his charming antics.

So, if you’re patient enough to let Bravo show you his true colors, you’ll discover a loyal companion who will fill your life with joy, laughter, and perhaps a few hilarious cat fails. Just give him a moment, and he’ll be your furry best friend for life!

Bravo 1 year old • male • orange/white domestic shorthair

Location: Darbster Kitty — 332 Kelley Street, Manchester NH 031028

📅 Upcoming Events

SUNDAY FUNDAY ADOPTION EVENT! Join us Sunday, November 3rd, for a paws-itively delightful day at Feathered Friend Brewing! There’s no better way to spend your Sunday than surrounded by furry cuties looking for their forever homes, along with some delicious brews and fantastic company. Bring your friends and family for a day filled with wagging tails, playful woofs, and of course, some refreshing beers! Whether you’re looking to adopt a new best friend or just want to enjoy the fun atmosphere, we’d love to see you there!

Feathered Friends is located at:

231 S Main Street Concord, NH 03301

Spay/neuter services now available in Manchester

Darbster is accepting cats & dogs for spay/neuter services on the following dates:

Saturday, November 9th

Wednesday, November 13th

Saturday, November 16th

Wednesday, November 20th

Saturday, November 23rd

Please note: You will receive a confirmation email with drop-off instructions after you have paid the spay/neuter deposit and booked your reservation. Be sure to pay your deposit before you make your reservation! If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Andrew@Darbster.com.

❤️ Volunteer Opportunities

Darbster is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit that relies heavily on volunteers for many reasons, but especially because volunteers help socialize animals that might have a ruff backstory. By showing our rescue dogs and cats that they can trust strangers and that they will be safe, even during new experiences, their chances of adoption increase greatly. Volunteers are always welcome at any of Darbster’s three locations, and a few of our most pressing needs are highlighted below. If you have not volunteered with Darbster before, you can learn more about volunteering here.

🖐️ Fosters Needed in New Hampshire

Foster Lil Kiki Well henlo frens! Lil Kiki here asking for a favor! I’m really really really hoping to find a foster home. I just returned from a foster placement and I got rave reviews – housebroken, non destructive, couch potatoes, excellent co-pilot. The kennel environment just isn’t for me and I really thrive in a home. I am dog-friendly but I need a home without any kitty friends. I am an medium energy girl who loves adventure but also loves to snuggle!

Foster Madison Hi! My name is Madison and I am a 10-month-old girl who needs your help. You see, I am incredibly stressed in the kennel environment, so I was really hoping to find a foster. I am a very good girl and I just want to have somewhere to be myself. I would be so so so grateful if someone could foster me!

For more information, email Ellen@Darbster.com or call (603) 635-4495

🍂 It’s Leaf Pupper Season!

You’ve heard of Leaf Peepers… But at Darbster, it’s Leaf Pupper Season! For so many dogs rescued from “kill” shelters in the Southern United States, New Hampshire is the first time they experience autumn. Established and first-time volunteers alike are invited to bring Darbster rescue dogs on day trips around the Granite State. Can they see the colors? Who knows. But they see your kindness. On a day trip, Darbster rescue dogs learn to be more comfortable around strangers and to feel safe in new and unusual situations, all while they get a break from hectic shelter life. To sign up for a Leaf Pupper adventure with a Darbster rescue dog, click here.

👋 Greeters needed at Mall of NH

It’s true, Darbster now has a location in the Mall of New Hampshire! At this location, shoppers can peruse merch, pet food, toys, bedding, adorable pet outfits, and–most importantly–adoptable cats and dogs. To help manage the flow of people, we are seeking Greeters to welcome visitors, introduce them to Darbster, and help them find what they’re looking for. Interested in volunteering at the mall? Sign up here.

📷 Photographers needed

Do you dabble in photography? Are you an art student? Or perhaps a seasoned, award-winning photographer now enjoying retirement? No matter your experience level (and even if you use a phone camera!), Darbster needs your help photographing our rescues for their adoption pages. We welcome volunteer photographers at any of our three locations. Interested? Email: Amanda@Darbster.com

About Darbster: Established in 2009, Darbster Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working to reduce the number of animals euthanized in the Southern United States. Darbster identifies adoptable animals in “kill shelters” and transports them up to New Hampshire to find their happy fur-ever homes. Both cats and dogs are available, and Darbster operates three no-kill adoption facilities in the Granite State—two in Manchester and one in Chichester. Learn more about Darbster here. Readers can connect with Darbster Doggy on Facebook or Instagram, Darbster Kitty on Facebook or Instagram, and Darbster’s Mall of NH location on Facebook or Instagram. Additionally, tax-deductible donations are warmly accepted.