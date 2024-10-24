Tails of the Week 🐾 Darbster Rescue

🐶 Rescue Dog of the Week

Did someone say CUDDLES? Blue Monkey is ALL EARS. Estimated to be about 5 years old, this mixed-breed female with a brindle coat is bright, friendly, and cooperative. Blue Monkey loves affection and would be thrilled to stay home to cuddle on a rainy day.

While she can be a homebody, Blue Monkey does love a good car ride—especially if it involves a drive-through. (It is rumored that she enjoys an ‘old fashioned’ Munchkin from time to time.)

Blue Monkey reports that she is hoping to be adopted by a broad-chested, bearded man who is willing to receive an excessive number of kisses.

Miss Blue is house-trained, knows how to SIT and STAY, tolerates a bath, and enjoys walks on a leash. She offers a perfect blend of playful and calm, and she likes to be aware of any unusual noises in the house that might need investigating. She will perk up her ears when she listens—and the droopy left ear adds an extra dose of charm.

Blue Monkey reports that she is hoping to be adopted by a broad-chested, bearded man who is willing to receive an excessive number of kisses.

As Miss Blue is a rescue dog from the Southern United States, her background before arriving in New Hampshire is unknown. However, perhaps due to whatever she experienced, she does not want things wrapped around her neck—a bandana, clothing (no matter how fashionable!), etc. She is also sensitive about touches on her paws.

Blue Monkey loves to make doggy friends, especially males. She likes to wrestle and play with other dogs, and in fact, she dislikes being in the yard alone! Blue Monkey is hoping to join a pack that can play and wrestle, but also snuggle and cuddle.

Learn more about Blue Monkey here, and learn about Darbster’s adoption process here.

To meet Blue Monkey during Adoptober, stop by Darbster Doggy, located at 109 Dover Road in Chichester (about 3 miles west of the Epsom traffic circle). This location is open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m , and Mondays by appointment only.