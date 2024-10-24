Tails of the Week 🐾 Darbster Rescue

The Darbster “Tails of the Week” features adoptable dogs and cats that have been overlooked in New Hampshire animal shelters.
🐶 Rescue Dog of the Week
Did someone say CUDDLES? Blue Monkey is ALL EARS. Estimated to be about 5 years old, this mixed-breed female with a brindle coat is bright, friendly, and cooperative. Blue Monkey loves affection and would be thrilled to stay home to cuddle on a rainy day.
While she can be a homebody, Blue Monkey does love a good car ride—especially if it involves a drive-through. (It is rumored that she enjoys an ‘old fashioned’ Munchkin from time to time.)
Miss Blue is house-trained, knows how to SIT and STAY, tolerates a bath, and enjoys walks on a leash. She offers a perfect blend of playful and calm, and she likes to be aware of any unusual noises in the house that might need investigating. She will perk up her ears when she listens—and the droopy left ear adds an extra dose of charm.
Blue Monkey reports that she is hoping to be adopted by a broad-chested, bearded man who is willing to receive an excessive number of kisses.
As Miss Blue is a rescue dog from the Southern United States, her background before arriving in New Hampshire is unknown. However, perhaps due to whatever she experienced, she does not want things wrapped around her neck—a bandana, clothing (no matter how fashionable!), etc. She is also sensitive about touches on her paws.
Blue Monkey loves to make doggy friends, especially males. She likes to wrestle and play with other dogs, and in fact, she dislikes being in the yard alone! Blue Monkey is hoping to join a pack that can play and wrestle, but also snuggle and cuddle.
Learn more about Blue Monkey here, and learn about Darbster’s adoption process here.
To meet Blue Monkey during Adoptober, stop by Darbster Doggy, located at 109 Dover Road in Chichester (about 3 miles west of the Epsom traffic circle). This location is open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m , and Mondays by appointment only.
Blue Monkey
5 years old • female • mixed breed, brindle • 52 lbs
Location: Darbster Doggy — 109 Dover Road, Chichester NH 03258
🐱 Rescue Cat of the Week
This calico beauty is the most cat that any cat could ever be. Her name says it all—in Spanish, Minina just means “kitty”.
Rescued as a stray in a Florida neighborhood, Minina is estimated to be about 2 years old. She loves to eat chicken and fish, but really, she just loves eating.
Minina gets along well with other cats and is currently living the roommate lifestyle at Darbster Kitty, but she’d be even happier in your home, cuddled up next to you.
This especially affectionate, loving kitten is looking for a furever home that contains a good supply of Churu lickable cat treats.
Learn more about Minina here, and learn about Darbster’s adoption process here.
To meet Minina during Adoptober, stop by Darbster Kitty: 332 Kelley Street in Manchester. This location is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with Mondays only available by appointment.
Minina
2 years old • female • calico/dilute calico
Location: Darbster Kitty — 332 Kelley Street, Manchester NH 03102
🗓️ Upcoming Events
🎃 MANCHESTER | Trick-or-Treat Kitten Bash
Come visit Darbster Kitty for a fun and furry Friday night!
NO TRICKS—visitors are encouraged to donate TREATS for our cute kitten friends. Come in costume, bring the whole family! Darbster will be offering activities such as coloring, cuddling cats, and more.
Friday, October 25
3 – 6 PM
Darbster Kitty
332 Kelley Street
Manchester, NH 03102
Can’t attend in purrson? Donate treats via Darbster’s Amazon Wishlist.
❤️ Volunteer Opportunities
Darbster is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit that relies heavily on volunteers for many reasons, but especially because volunteers help socialize animals that might have a ruff backstory. By showing our rescue dogs and cats that they can trust strangers and that they will be safe, even during new experiences, their chances of adoption increase greatly. Volunteers are always welcome at any of Darbster’s three locations, and a few of our most pressing needs are highlighted below. If you have not volunteered with Darbster before, you can learn more about volunteering here.
🍂 It’s Leaf Pupper Season!
You’ve heard of Leaf Peepers…
But at Darbster, it’s Leaf Pupper Season!
For so many dogs rescued from “kill” shelters in the Southern United States, New Hampshire is the first time they experience autumn.
Established and first-time volunteers alike are invited to bring Darbster rescue dogs on day trips around the Granite State. Can they see the colors? Who knows. But they see your kindness. On a day trip, Darbster rescue dogs learn to be more comfortable around strangers and to feel safe in new and unusual situations, all while they get a break from hectic shelter life.
To sign up for a Leaf Pupper adventure with a Darbster rescue dog, click here.
👋 Greeters needed at Mall of NH
It’s true, Darbster now has a location in the Mall of New Hampshire! At this location, shoppers can peruse merch, pet food, toys, bedding, adorable pet outfits, and–most importantly–adoptable cats and dogs. To help manage the flow of people, we are seeking Greeters to welcome visitors, introduce them to Darbster, and help them find what they’re looking for.
Interested in volunteering at the mall? Sign up here.
📸 Photographers needed
Do you dabble in photography? Are you an art student? Or perhaps a seasoned, award-winning photographer now enjoying retirement?
No matter your experience level (and even if you use a phone camera!), Darbster needs your help photographing our rescues for their adoption pages. We welcome volunteer photographers at any of our three locations. Interested? Please contact Amanda@Darbster.com to get signed up.
About Darbster: Established in 2009, Darbster Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working to reduce the number of animals euthanized in the Southern United States. Darbster identifies adoptable animals in “kill shelters” and transports them up to New Hampshire to find their happy fur-ever homes. Both cats and dogs are available, and Darbster operates three no-kill adoption facilities in the Granite State—two in Manchester and one in Chichester. Learn more about Darbster here. Readers can connect with Darbster Doggy on Facebook or Instagram, Darbster Kitty on Facebook or Instagram, and Darbster’s Mall of NH location on Facebook or Instagram. Additionally, tax-deductible donations are warmly accepted.