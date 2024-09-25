$1.5M grant goes to Foundation for Healthy Families to help consumers navigate insurance

Peter Ames, Executive Director of the Foundation for Healthy Communities, and Adrian Jasion, Director, NH Navigator, are excited about the expansion of the NH Navigator program and the assistance it provides to people exploring health coverage options.



CONCORD, NH – The Foundation for Healthy Communities (FHC) has been awarded the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Federally Facilitated Exchange Grant. This 5-year grant will provide $1.5 million in the first year to assist consumers across the state with enrollment in the federal Marketplace, Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

Since 2021, FHC has been one of the partner organizations supporting Marketplace enrollment, but with this new grant, there will be a significant expansion for the program, called NH Navigator. Navigators offer free assistance to people exploring health coverage options through HealthCare.gov, from reviewing available plans to assisting with eligibility and enrollment forms, and post-enrollment services such as using their coverage to get care. Navigators can also assist people in helping enroll in or renew Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) coverage.

The CMS award provides assistance to all consumers in New Hampshire but will have a particular focus on populations who have historically faced barriers to obtaining coverage. This includes rural communities in the Granite State, minority populations, low-income families, people with behavioral health challenges and pregnant and new mothers.

“We are thrilled with this expanded opportunity to support all people across the state in garnering the access they need to health care services. Quality health insurance is vital to ensure people get the care they need, as well as be protected from unaffordable health care costs without coverage” said Peter Ames, Executive Director of the Foundation for Healthy Communities. “We know that partnering with organizations and communities that serve the priority populations in this grant will be key to our success and we look forward to fostering those relationships.”

Consumers who have questions about acquiring health insurance can call 1-800-NAVI, visit nhnavigator.org, or email Adrian Jasion at ajasion@healthynh.org to request an in-person visit to identify the right insurance options available to them.

The Foundation for Healthy Communities (FHC) is a non-profit organization that builds healthier communities for all by leading partnerships, fostering collaboration, and creating innovative solutions to advance health and health care.