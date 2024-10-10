1 person dead following single-vehicle rollover crash at Exit 6 on I-93 South

File Photo

MANCHESTER, NH – One person is deadd following a crash late Wednesday on Interstate 93.

At approximately 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 9, State Troopers were dispatched to the area of the Exit 6 on-ramp on I-93 southbound in Manchester for a reported crash. When they arrived, Troopers found an SUV, a 2019 Toyota RAV4, had been involved in a serious crash.

Initial witness accounts and evidence gathered at the scene indicated that the RAV4, for reasons that remain under investigation, veered off the right side of the road. The SUV traveled over a grass-covered gore and entered the area of the Exit 6 on-ramp. Once off the road, the SUV rolled multiple times.

During the rollover, the driver, later confirmed to be the sole occupant, was thrown from the SUV. Emergency medical personnel responded and transported the driver to a nearby hospital where they later succumbed to injuries suffered in the crash.

The name of the driver is being withheld pending next of kin notification. All aspects of the crash remain under investigation, and State Police investigators continue to collect evidence and interview witnesses to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Trooper Kyle Cotnoir at (603) 223-4381 or Kyle.H.Cotnoir@dos.nh.gov.