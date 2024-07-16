10 deaths in 4 days on NH roadways: State police urge drivers to exercise ‘better decision-making’

File Photo

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Office of Highway Safety (NHOHS) is asking all drivers in New Hampshire to rethink their driving habits after nine crashes in four days resulted in 10 deaths.

“What’s happening on our roads is alarming and has resulted in tragic consequences,” said New Hampshire Department of Safety Assistant Commissioner Eddie Edwards. “But the unfortunate reality is many of these crashes could have been prevented by better decision-making. We are asking our residents and visitors to comply with speed limits, keep their eyes on the road, and don’t drive impaired.”

From July 12 to July 15, fatal crashes occurred in the communities of Concord, Belmont, Alton, Center Conway, Loudon, Jaffrey, Gilford, Hampton Falls, and Gilford. All crashes involved one deceased victim except for one crash in Gilford, which had two victims. The causes of the crashes are being investigated by various law enforcement agencies.

To deter and detect dangerous and potentially deadly driving behaviors, the NHOHS is continuously organizing and funding additional enforcement patrols across the state with members of state, county, and local law enforcement. The New Hampshire State Police has also increased enforcement efforts on major interstates and highways.

“Let’s work together to make our roads safer for everyone,” said State Police Colonel Mark B. Hall. “The New Hampshire State Police will continue to enforce the laws of the road, but we need everyone’s help in obeying those laws, and we encourage all drivers to do their part.”

As of Monday, July 15, 64 lives have been lost in 59 crashes on New Hampshire roads since the beginning of 2024.

During the same period last year, 58 lives had been claimed, marking a 10% increase in crash deaths so far in 2024.

The NHOHS thanks all agencies and their members who are working hard to protect lives and take dangerous drivers off the roads, as well as the residents and visitors of New Hampshire who commit to driving safely.