10th Annual NH Tech Alliance TechWomen Connect event set for May 28

Gail Goodman, former CEO of Constant Contact.

MERRIMACK, NH – The NH Tech Alliance welcomes Gail Goodman, former CEO of Constant Contact, as the featured speaker for this year’s TechWomen Connect and Awards, set for May 28.

The TechWomen Awards honor three exceptional women in the technology industry – the Tech Student of the Year, Tech Educator of the Year, and Tech Professional of the Year – for their outstanding achievements and contributions in the field in 2024.

Gail Goodman spent 17 years as CEO of Constant Contact, the trusted provider of online marketing tools for small businesses and nonprofits. She led the company from pre-revenue to a successful IPO (NASDAQ: CTCT) in 2007 and through its acquisition by Endurance in 2016 for $1.1 billion. At the time of the acquisition, more than 650,000 small businesses and nonprofits used Constant Contact’s online marketing tools to engage their customers and grow their businesses and company revenues topped $375 million.

Goodman is a true believer in the power of entrepreneurship to transform lives and communities. She helps underserved entrepreneurs turn their dreams into reality working with EforAll as both a mentor and Board Chair.

Author of Engagement Marketing: How Small Business Succeeds in a Socially Connected World, Gail is a frequent speaker at national technology and entrepreneurial events. Her 2013 TEDx talk, “Founders Can’t Scale,” offers a glimpse into her management philosophy and personal drive, especially as it relates to scaling a startup into a large, public company.

Fostering entrepreneurship is Gail’s passion and mission and she is dedicating the next chapter of her professional career to scaling organizations and programs focused on small business success. Gail serves on the Boards of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Jobber, and Entrepreneurship for All. Gail holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from The University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from the Amos Tuck School at Dartmouth College.

When asked to speak at our 10th Annual TechWomen Connect and Awards, Gail said, “‘ I am excited and honored to be joining the NH Tech Alliance in honoring these amazing women and girls!”

The NH Tech Alliance will be celebrating the 10th Annual TechWomen Connect and Awards on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Fidelity Investments, 1 Spartan Way in Merrimack. This event serves as an exciting, once-a-year networking opportunity to connect with fellow tech professionals. Tickets available.

Tech Student of the Year

Caitlin Seiler

Academy for Science and Design

Tech Educator of the Year

Jessica Carcerano-Wheeler

STEM educator

Cooperative Middle School

Tech Professional of the Year

Rebecca Woods

Founder

Bluebird Leaders, Propel Health Advisors

About the New Hampshire Tech Alliance The New Hampshire Tech Alliance (formerly New Hampshire High Tech Council) is a statewide technology association supporting companies at every stage of growth and development from startups to established leaders in the global economy. The Alliance is committed to nurturing a vibrant tech ecosystem by building partnerships, enhancing knowledge and shaping public policy. For more information, or to learn about sponsorship opportunities, please visit nhtechalliance.org, email [email protected] or connect via Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.