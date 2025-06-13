12 military-bound graduating seniors recognized at school board meeting

Some of the seniors who attended the June 9 recognition ceremony with Mayor Jay Ruais, Superintendent Jenn Chmiel and NH National Guard Brig. Gen. Allen Aldenberg. Courtesy Photo

MANCHESTER, NH – On June 9 the Manchester School District held a special ceremony to recognize seniors from all city schools who plan to enter military service after graduation. Superintendent Jenn Chmiel was joined by Mayor Jay Ruais and NH National Guard Brig. Gen. Allen Aldenberg to address the students and their families, and recognize their commitment to serve.

You can watch the 20-minute recognition ceremony below.

Students recognized:

Tyson LaBossiere – Memorial High School – National Guard

Jazmary Gonzalez – Memorial High School – National Guard

Aaiden Cruz Almeida – Memorial High School – United States Marine Corps

Tristan Devereux – Memorial High School – US Army

Lexus Donatelli – Memorial High School – US Air Force

Kamrien Johnson – MST – US Air Force

Mark Simpson – MST – National Guard

Brandon Torres Rodriguez – West High School – US Army

Nathan Kaizer – Central High School – United States Marine Corps

Eddy Batista Peguero – Central High School – United States Marine Corps

Lily Lafond – Central High School – US Army

Craig Robinson – Central High School – US Army