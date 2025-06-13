12 military-bound graduating seniors recognized at school board meeting

MANCHESTER, NH – On June 9 the Manchester School District held a special ceremony to recognize seniors from all city schools who plan to enter military service after graduation. Superintendent Jenn Chmiel was joined by Mayor Jay Ruais and NH National Guard Brig. Gen. Allen Aldenberg to address the students and their families, and recognize their commitment to serve.
You can watch the 20-minute recognition ceremony below.
Students recognized:
- Tyson LaBossiere – Memorial High School – National Guard
- Jazmary Gonzalez – Memorial High School – National Guard
- Aaiden Cruz Almeida – Memorial High School – United States Marine Corps
- Tristan Devereux – Memorial High School – US Army
- Lexus Donatelli – Memorial High School – US Air Force
- Kamrien Johnson – MST – US Air Force
- Mark Simpson – MST – National Guard
- Brandon Torres Rodriguez – West High School – US Army
- Nathan Kaizer – Central High School – United States Marine Corps
- Eddy Batista Peguero – Central High School – United States Marine Corps
- Lily Lafond – Central High School – US Army
- Craig Robinson – Central High School – US Army