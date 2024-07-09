$19.9 million in federal money coming to Manchester to upgrade bus center and services

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Transit Authority will receive $19.9 million of $22.6 million in federal funding allocated for public transit improvement projects through fiscal year 2024.

In Manchester, the money will be used for construction of a new transit center to replace the city’s outdated center and enable an expansion of transit services in the region.

The announcement includes $2.7 million for the University of NH in Durham, to replace diesel-powered buses with compressed natural gas buses for its Wildcat Transit service.

NH’s congressional delegation – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), a senior member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, and U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) along with Representatives Annie Kuster (NH-02) and Chris Pappas (NH-01) all acknowledged the funding as a win for New Hampshire commuters.

“Transportation helps drive growth for local economies and connects communities and Granite Staters to opportunity and to one another,” said Senator Shaheen. “This federal funding will provide crucial updates and upgrades to the public transit systems in Manchester and Durham, supporting continued economic growth in these regions while making progress toward our clean energy goals.”

“Investing in public transit helps people get to work, reduce traffic, and strengthen our economy,” said Senator Hassan. “I worked to help develop and pass the bipartisan infrastructure law to make projects like these possible, which will help Manchester build a new transit center and help UNH modernize its fleet of buses for students.”

“Investing in public transportation helps keep our air clean, our communities healthy, and can offset some of the worst impacts of climate change,” said Congresswoman Kuster. “Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Manchester and Durham are set to receive significant resources to expand their transportation infrastructure and replace diesel-powered buses with modern, energy-efficient models. I look forward to seeing the positive impact these investments will have on keeping our communities connected and helping Granite Staters get where they need to go.”

“Improved transit resources are vital for New Hampshire families and communities, as well as an important driver of economic development throughout the state. I advocated for these federal funds for Manchester and Durham and voted to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill to help rebuild New Hampshire’s roads and bridges, invest in transit, and create good-paying jobs. I’m pleased that these projects are moving forward, and I remain committed to returning more federal dollars to New Hampshire communities,” said Congressman Pappas.

“Today, 117 communities, including Manchester and Durham, are receiving the good news that their transit buses are being modernized and their commutes improved through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “The Biden-Harris Administration is helping agencies across 47 states replace old buses running on dirty, expensive fuels by delivering modern and zero-emission buses, manufactured by American workers, that will connect more people to where they need to go.”

The entire New Hampshire Congressional delegation has made it a top priority to ensure New Hampshire has the funds it needs to update aging infrastructure across the state. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which Shaheen and Hassan negotiated, reauthorized and increased funding for both the Bus & Bus Facilities Grant Program and the Low and No Emission Grant Program.