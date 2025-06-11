2 accidents within minutes involving city emergency vehicles

Firefighters at the scene of one of two rollover accidents involving emergency vehicles. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – Two accidents, minutes apart, involved a city ambulance and police cruiser.

According to Manchester Fire officials, at approximately 11:40 a.m. an ambulance operated by AMR was involved in an accident at the intersection of Tarrytown Road and Nelson Street near the entrance to the Elliot Hospital.

After the initial impact the ambulance, which was responding to a call, lost control and rolled over. The two medics that were in the front seat of the ambulance were trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by fire crews through the front windshield.

While this accident was being worked by fire crews another accident involving a Manchester Police vehicle, reportedly heading to the first accident, and another vehicle occurred on Valley and Jewett streets. This vehicle was also a rollover that required extrication to remove the victims from their vehicle.

The Police vehicle had one occupant and the other vehicle had two occupants that had to be extricated from their vehicle by Rescue 1 and assisting fire crews.

Both accidents are under investigation. All patients from both accidents were transported to area hospitals

Civilian Injuries: 2

Emergency Service Injuries: 3

Resources: Engines 10,7,9 Truck7, Rescue1 BC1, PIC1, ALS16, Squad1, 03, 01, T1. Secondary accident Engines 9,11,03, T1,Hooksett ALS, Goffstown ALS, PIC2

Photo Gallery/Jeffrey Hastings