2 chances to get in on ‘Boots on the Ground’ line dance community challenge at the YWCA

MANCHESTER, NH – Two community gatherings at the YWCA Manchester are set for April 14 and April 18, 2025, from 6 to 7 p.m. for a community-focused line dancing session in advance of a community-focused Juneteenth project.

Led by Iraida Muñoz, public health strategist fot the City of Nashua, the “Boots on the Ground” Community Challenge is a fun and engaging soul line dance open to all community members to learn.

Watch the Boots on the Ground line dance here.

The goals is to bring together a diverse group in an inclusive and welcoming environment in preparation for a Juneteenth online challenge.