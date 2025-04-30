2 dogs removed from Lake Avenue residence after boy suffers serious injury to arm, adult also bitten

One of two dogs taken by Animal Control after a report of a dog bite incident at a Lake Avenue residence. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – An 8-year-old boy suffered serious injuries to his arm on April 30 after he was bitten by a dog, and an adult, who attempted to intervene, was also injured.fter he was bitten by a dog. As a result, two dogs were taken from the residence by Animal Control officers shortly after the incident unfolded.

According to Manchester Fire Rescue, at approximately 12:15 p.m. AMR ambulance was dispatched for an “assault” at 458 Lake Avenue. Upon arrival companies found an 8-year-old child and adult male who had been attacked and bitten by two dogs. The child suffered serious arm injuries and was transported to Elliott Hospital for further evaluation.

The adult male who tried stopping the attack was also transported.

Police said people at the scene were able to separate the dog from the child before the officers arrived.

This incident remains under investigation at this time. If anyone has information regarding this incident they are encouraged to call the Manchester Police Department, Animal Control Officer Dussault at 603-792-5461.

Below: Video by Jeffrey Hastings