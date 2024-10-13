2 found dead in Bedford residence, fire officials suspect carbon monoxide poisoning

Aerial view of emergency vehicles parked outside a Pulpit Road condominium where two people were found dead Sunday. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

BEDFORD, NH – Two people are dead following a suspected carbon monoxide incident in Bedford.

Just before 4 p.m. Sunday members of the Bedford Fire Department and Bedford Police Department responded to 99-2 Pulpit Road for a medical call. When they arrived, they found two people, a male and a female, deceased inside the home.

While autopsies are scheduled for Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, to verify the victims’ cause and manner of death, the preliminary investigation conducted by members of the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bedford Police Department indicates carbon monoxide was a factor.

The cause of the release of the suspected carbon monoxide remains under investigation. Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office at (603) 223-4289 or fmo@dos.nh.gov.

State Fire Marshal Toomey reminds all New Hampshire residents to ensure they have working carbon monoxide alarms in their homes and to test them monthly. It is recommended that alarm batteries be changed during daylight saving time and any time an alarm starts chirping, which is an indicator of a low battery.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas that is known as the “silent killer.” Signs and symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning may include headache, weakness, dizziness, nausea, or vomiting, as well as shortness of breath, confusion, blurred vision, or loss of consciousness. Anyone experiencing these symptoms, or if a carbon monoxide alarm goes off, should exit their home, get to fresh air, and call 9-1-1 immediately so their local fire department can investigate the cause of the alarm.