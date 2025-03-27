2 Memorial hockey players among those chosen to compete against former Bruin for shot at $1K

Former Boston Bruins team captain Patrice Bergeron. Photo/Lisa Gansky, Wikimedia Commons

MANCHESTER, NH – To celebrate its commitment to public education in New Hampshire, the New Hampshire Lottery is giving five high school hockey players the opportunity to lace up their skates alongside NHL legend and former Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron.

Five high school varsity hockey players, including two goalies, will have a chance to win up to $1,000 for their schools in an on-ice competition with Patrice Bergeron at the Conway Arena in Nashua. Players were nominated and chosen at random for this special event, which will take place Thursday, April 3, through a special post on the New Hampshire Lottery Facebook page.

With nearly 1,200 nominations, three players – Frank Tessier of Manchester Memorial High School, Dillon Boucher of Berlin High School and Ethan Peluso of Windham High School – and two goalies – Lucas Arlen of John Stark Regional High School and Cameron Roberge of Manchester Memorial High School – were chosen at random to skate alongside Bergeron and represent their schools.

“We’re all about celebrating here at the New Hampshire Lottery, and what better way to honor our partnership with New Hampshire public schools than getting Patrice Bergeron back on the ice!” said Charlie McIntyre, Executive Director, New Hampshire Lottery. “With a Stanley Cup, six Selke Trophies and 19 seasons in the NHL under his belt, Bergeron is undoubtedly one of the best to ever play the game. Do these high school players have what it takes on the ice against Bergeron to win up to $1,000 for their high schools? We can’t wait to find out!”

Following the competition at the Conway Arena, the New Hampshire Lottery will hold a special event to celebrate five years of sports betting in the state. At the event, which will take place at the state’s newest charitable gaming facility, The Nash Casino, Patrice Bergeron will take part in a question-and-answer session with Sports Media Personality Mike Mutnansky.

The New Hampshire Lottery launched mobile sports betting in New Hampshire on December 30, 2019, and since that time, New Hampshire players have placed more than $3.5 billion in total handle. Overall, sports betting has contributed nearly $130 million to public education in New Hampshire, supporting students, teachers and schools across the state.