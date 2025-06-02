    2 men arrested after report of gunfire on Elm Street

    Byline:
    ,

    MANCHESTER, NH – On June 2, 2025, at approximately 1:40 a.m., Manchester Police officers responding to a burglary alarm  on Spring Street heard two loud bangs coming from the direction of Elm Street. 

    Around the same time, dispatch alerted officers to a ShotSpotter activation in the vicinity of 1100 Elm St. ShotSpotter is an acoustic gunshot detection system utilized by the city to quickly identify and  locate gunfire. 

    Segura/MPD

    Upon arriving in the area, officers were approached by a witness who yelled, “Gun!” and pointed toward  two men standing on the sidewalk near 1087 Elm St., The witness reported hearing an argument  between the men, observed one holding a firearm, and believed they were struggling over it. Moments  later, the witness heard gunshots. 

    Police ordered both men to the ground. One complied immediately by dropping to his knees, while the  other required multiple commands before cooperating. 

    The two men were identified as 36-year-old Ramon Segura and 29-year-old Ari Williams, both of  Manchester. 

    Segura was charged with Possession of a Controlled Drug, Theft of a Lost/Mislaid/Stolen Firearm (from a  motor vehicle), and Reckless Conduct with a Deadly Weapon. Williams was charged with Disorderly  Conduct. 

    Subscribe to receive your free daily eNews + a note from the Ink Link publisher.

    We don’t spam!

    Header photo by Stonewall Photography 