2 teens injured during fight in 7-Eleven parking lot

Police responded to an altercation outside the 7-Eleven at Beech and Valley Street late Wednesday night.

MANCHESTER, NH – Two teens were injured – one of them suffered a stab wound – in a fight outside a 7-Eleven late Wednesday.

On October 23, 2024, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Manchester Police officers patrolling in  the area of Beech and Valley street saw an active fight outside the 7-Eleven store. A  juvenile male was on the ground and a group of males were gathered around him, assaulting him. 

Officers activated their emergency blue lights and the males began to run. An officer was able to catch up with a 14-year-old male and take him into custody.  

The 17-year-old victim initially ran as well, but came back when an officer called to him.  He was ultimately transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening  injuries. 

Soon after this incident, the detail officer at the hospital reported that another 17-year old male had walked in with stab wounds. It was later determined that his injuries were also sustained during an altercation in the 7-Eleven parking lot. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Manchester Police at 603- 668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and report a tip to the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040. 

