2 teens injured during fight in 7-Eleven parking lot

Police responded to an altercation outside the 7-Eleven at Beech and Valley Street late Wednesday night.

MANCHESTER, NH – Two teens were injured – one of them suffered a stab wound – in a fight outside a 7-Eleven late Wednesday.

On October 23, 2024, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Manchester Police officers patrolling in the area of Beech and Valley street saw an active fight outside the 7-Eleven store. A juvenile male was on the ground and a group of males were gathered around him, assaulting him.

Officers activated their emergency blue lights and the males began to run. An officer was able to catch up with a 14-year-old male and take him into custody.

The 17-year-old victim initially ran as well, but came back when an officer called to him. He was ultimately transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Soon after this incident, the detail officer at the hospital reported that another 17-year old male had walked in with stab wounds. It was later determined that his injuries were also sustained during an altercation in the 7-Eleven parking lot.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Manchester Police at 603- 668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and report a tip to the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.