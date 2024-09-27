2024 Deerfield Fair is on – Horses, piglets and fried dough, Oh My!

Rides on the midway at the 2024 Deerfield Fair. Photo / Dan Splainre Photography.

DEERFIELD, NH – New Hampshire’s annual Fall ritual, the 2024 Deerfield Fair is underway this weekend. Judging by the crowds who came in droves today and the forecast for perfect fall weather for the weekend this may turn out to be a banner year for the fair.

The fair will be open Saturday from 8 am to 6 pm and on Sunday from 8 am to 10 pm. This will be the last two days of this year’s edition of the historic agricultural fair. For complete information on hours, tickets and parking go to the Deerfield Fair information page.

The weekend schedule is full of events like tractor pulls and sheep-shearing competitions. Entertainers, contests, and demonstrations of agricultural skills are all on display. The livestock in the barns of the fairgrounds are some of the most beautiful representatives of their breeds. The best of New Hampshire’s farm’s pigs, oxen, draft horses, cows, and sheep add to the agricultural authenticity of the fair.

A quick recap of today at the Deerfield Fair. Video Dan Splaine Photography

The variety and volume of food vendors will leave no wanting for their favorite treat, Fried dough still reigns supreme.

Giant Pumpkins! Photo / Dan Splaine Photography

Horse competition at the Deerfield Fair. Photo / Dan Splaine Photography

Sheep getting sheared. Photo / Dan Splaine Photography

