2024 Graite Mikes: WMUR -TV’s Mike Haddad named Broadcaster of the Year

MANCHESTER, NH – Television and Radio broadcasters from around New Hampshire gathered in Concord to recognize and celebrate their fellow broadcasters and honor the best of the best in their industry. These are just some of the recipients of the 2024 Granite Mike Awards.
The annual awards show was held at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord, NH where NHAB leadership honored member stations for their hard work. “Our industry continues to work tirelessly to keep our communities informed and entertained. Local broadcasters are the first informers to alert Granite Staters to everything from Breaking News to politics, traffic, sports, weather, and everyday life. When you need to know what is happening in your community, you turn to the local media and that is something we are proud of, “ said Tracy Caruso, Executive Director of New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters. “Broadcasters work 24 hours a day so it is nice to gather once a year to celebrate each other.”
Sarah Sullivan of Shark FM won Air Personality of the Year while Kira and Logan in the Morning on WOKQ won Best Morning Show Team The work was judged by the Wyoming Association of Broadcasters.
NHAB presented the 2024 Broadcaster of the Year award to Mike Haddad, Chief Meteorologist of WMUR-TV. Haddad has delivered the weather for more than 30 years.
Neal White and Marga Patterson of WZID’s NH in the Morning the annual Warren Bailey Community Service Award.
BEST WEBSITE
- MERIT – WSHK , CLASSIC HITS OF THE SEACOAST 102.5 AND 105.3 THE SHARK
- FIRST PLACE – WKBK MY KEENE NOW DOT COM
PUBLIC AFFAIRS/ TALK
- MERIT- LAKES FM 101.5 COMMUNITY FORUM FOCUS ON MENTAL HEALTH
- FIRST – WEVO NH NEWS RECAP FROM THE TILT’N DINER
DOCUMENTARY NEWS
- MERIT WTSN-WTPL-WEMJ – MORNING INFORMATION CENTER MIKE POMP NH PRIMARY COVERAGE
- FIRST – WCGY MOUNTAIN COUNTRY 2024 GREAT SOLAR ECLIPSE
FEATURE STORY –
- MERIT – WWLK LAKES FM – GOOD NEWS STORY – JAKE DEWARE KINDNESS PROJECT
- FIRST – WEVO NHPR GETTING BACK IN TUNE –
NEWSCAST
- MERIT – WKBK NEWS WITH ABBIE TROMBLY
- FIRST – WKXL SPORTS REPORT WITH KEN CAIL
LONG FORM RADIO PROGRAM
- MERIT – WBNH LP A NIGHT AT SPIT AND AXIS
- FIRST – WWLK COMMUNITY FORUM FOCUS ON MENTAL HEALTH
AIR PERSONALITY
- MERIT – WLKZ THE HAWK – ON AIR WITH ZACK DERBY
- FIRST – WSHK SARAH SULLIVAN MORNING SHOW HOST THE SHARK
MORNING SHOW TEAM
- MERIT – WZID NH IN THE MORNING WITH NEAL AND MARGA
- FIRST – WOKQ – KIRA AND LOGAN IN THE MORNING
INDIVIDUAL COMMERCIAL
- MERIT WWLK AND WLKZ – SANTA’S VILLAGE MIDNIGHT FLYER
- FIRST WJYY CANOLI STOP
- TV MERIT – WNNE INSPIRED CLOSETS
- TV FIRST DROP ONE PROTABLES – LIFES IMPORTANT DECISIONS
COMMERCIAL CAMPAIGN –
- RADIO MERIT WNNH ROLANDS SUBS
- RADIO FIRST – GREAT EASTERN RADIO STATELINE SPORTS
- TV MERIT – WENH TV GRANITE STATE CHALLENGE
- TV FIRST WMUR FIRST LIGHT LIMO IMAGE CAMPAIGN
PUBLIC SERVICE CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR
- MERIT WXLF VERMONT FLOODING
- FIRST WBYY CARING AND SHARING RADIOTHON
_LOCAL SPECIAL PROGRAM/EVENT
- MERIT – WKNE HD SWAMPBATS 2024 SEASON
- FIRST – WFTN BLOBFISH HEROES OF ASPARAGUS FUNDRAISER
LP- FM
- MERIT WNHN-LP
- FIRST WBNH-LP BEDFORD 101.5
WARREN BAILEY COMMUNITY CHAMPION AWARD
- LETS ROLL WZID Neal and Marga, NH in the Morning
STATION OF THE YEAR
- MERIT – WZID
- FIRST PLACE – WLKZ THE HAWK
- MIKE HADDAD BROADCASTER OF THE YEAR….
About the New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters:
Established in 1954, the New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters is the only voluntary, statewide trade organization serving the Granite State’s over-the-air radio and television stations. It assists members with general and broadcast-specific business challenges through educational seminars, legal hotlines, lobbying (in-state and on Capitol Hill), and additional opportunities to receive industry specific assistance, locate helpful resources, and network with fellow broadcasters.