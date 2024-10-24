2024 Graite Mikes: WMUR -TV’s Mike Haddad named Broadcaster of the Year

WMUR’s Mike Haddad named 2024 Broadcaster of the Year during the annual Granite Mike Awards. Screenshot

MANCHESTER, NH – Television and Radio broadcasters from around New Hampshire gathered in Concord to recognize and celebrate their fellow broadcasters and honor the best of the best in their industry. These are just some of the recipients of the 2024 Granite Mike Awards.

The annual awards show was held at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord, NH where NHAB leadership honored member stations for their hard work. “Our industry continues to work tirelessly to keep our communities informed and entertained. Local broadcasters are the first informers to alert Granite Staters to everything from Breaking News to politics, traffic, sports, weather, and everyday life. When you need to know what is happening in your community, you turn to the local media and that is something we are proud of, “ said Tracy Caruso, Executive Director of New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters. “Broadcasters work 24 hours a day so it is nice to gather once a year to celebrate each other.”

Sarah Sullivan of Shark FM won Air Personality of the Year while Kira and Logan in the Morning on WOKQ won Best Morning Show Team The work was judged by the Wyoming Association of Broadcasters.

NHAB presented the 2024 Broadcaster of the Year award to Mike Haddad, Chief Meteorologist of WMUR-TV. Haddad has delivered the weather for more than 30 years.

Neal White and Marga Patterson of WZID’s NH in the Morning the annual Warren Bailey Community Service Award.

Judging this year was completed by Wyoming Broadcasters.

BEST WEBSITE

MERIT – WSHK , CLASSIC HITS OF THE SEACOAST 102.5 AND 105.3 THE SHARK

FIRST PLACE – WKBK MY KEENE NOW DOT COM

PUBLIC AFFAIRS/ TALK

MERIT- LAKES FM 101.5 COMMUNITY FORUM FOCUS ON MENTAL HEALTH

FIRST – WEVO NH NEWS RECAP FROM THE TILT’N DINER

DOCUMENTARY NEWS

MERIT WTSN-WTPL-WEMJ – MORNING INFORMATION CENTER MIKE POMP NH PRIMARY COVERAGE

FIRST – WCGY MOUNTAIN COUNTRY 2024 GREAT SOLAR ECLIPSE

FEATURE STORY –

MERIT – WWLK LAKES FM – GOOD NEWS STORY – JAKE DEWARE KINDNESS PROJECT

FIRST – WEVO NHPR GETTING BACK IN TUNE –

NEWSCAST

MERIT – WKBK NEWS WITH ABBIE TROMBLY

FIRST – WKXL SPORTS REPORT WITH KEN CAIL

LONG FORM RADIO PROGRAM

MERIT – WBNH LP A NIGHT AT SPIT AND AXIS

FIRST – WWLK COMMUNITY FORUM FOCUS ON MENTAL HEALTH

AIR PERSONALITY

MERIT – WLKZ THE HAWK – ON AIR WITH ZACK DERBY

FIRST – WSHK SARAH SULLIVAN MORNING SHOW HOST THE SHARK

MORNING SHOW TEAM

MERIT – WZID NH IN THE MORNING WITH NEAL AND MARGA

FIRST – WOKQ – KIRA AND LOGAN IN THE MORNING

INDIVIDUAL COMMERCIAL

MERIT WWLK AND WLKZ – SANTA’S VILLAGE MIDNIGHT FLYER

FIRST WJYY CANOLI STOP

TV MERIT – WNNE INSPIRED CLOSETS

TV FIRST DROP ONE PROTABLES – LIFES IMPORTANT DECISIONS

COMMERCIAL CAMPAIGN –

RADIO MERIT WNNH ROLANDS SUBS

RADIO FIRST – GREAT EASTERN RADIO STATELINE SPORTS

TV MERIT – WENH TV GRANITE STATE CHALLENGE

TV FIRST WMUR FIRST LIGHT LIMO IMAGE CAMPAIGN

PUBLIC SERVICE CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR

MERIT WXLF VERMONT FLOODING

FIRST WBYY CARING AND SHARING RADIOTHON

_LOCAL SPECIAL PROGRAM/EVENT

MERIT – WKNE HD SWAMPBATS 2024 SEASON

FIRST – WFTN BLOBFISH HEROES OF ASPARAGUS FUNDRAISER

LP- FM

MERIT WNHN-LP

FIRST WBNH-LP BEDFORD 101.5

WARREN BAILEY COMMUNITY CHAMPION AWARD

LETS ROLL WZID Neal and Marga, NH in the Morning

STATION OF THE YEAR

MERIT – WZID

FIRST PLACE – WLKZ THE HAWK

MIKE HADDAD BROADCASTER OF THE YEAR….

About the New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters:

Established in 1954, the New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters is the only voluntary, statewide trade organization serving the Granite State’s over-the-air radio and television stations. It assists members with general and broadcast-specific business challenges through educational seminars, legal hotlines, lobbying (in-state and on Capitol Hill), and additional opportunities to receive industry specific assistance, locate helpful resources, and network with fellow broadcasters.