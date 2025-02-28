Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) now open for public comment

The public comment period opened Thursday, February 27, 2025, and runs through the close-of-business (4 p.m.) on March 28, 2025.

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NH DOT) is seeking public comment for the 2025-2028 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).

The STIP is a financially constrained, federally required transportation plan that lists projects administered through or in conjunction with NHDOT that are proposed to take place within the identified four-year period. The plan contains all federally funded projects as well as projects that have been identified as regionally significant, regardless of the funding source.



New Hampshire’s proposed 2025-2028 STIP is available for review on the NHDOT’s website.

These documents may also be obtained by contacting William Watson at (603) 271-3344.

The public comment period will open Thursday, February 27, 2025, and run through the close-of-business (4 PM) on Friday March 28, 2025.



Comments should be addressed to:

William Watson, PE, Bureau of Planning and Community Assistance, John O. Morton Building, 7 Hazen Drive , PO Box 483 Concord, NH 03302-0483

Comments may also be sent by email to Bureau46@dot.nh.gov and must be received no later than 4 PM on March 28th, 2025. All comments received will become part of the public record.

NHDOT programs and services are administered by the requirements of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and all applicable regulations to ensure nondiscrimination.

Should you need this information in alternate formats please contact the NHDOT Public Information Office at info@dot.nh.gov, (603) 271-6495, or PO Box 483, Concord, NH 03302-0483. TDD access: Relay NH 1-800-735-2964.