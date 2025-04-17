2025 City Nature Challenge, April 25-28: Explore NH’s biodiversity, snap a photo, participate!

You can participation in the annual City Nature Challenge. Image via Youtube

MANCHESTER, NH – This year, The Nature Conservancy (NH) is leading the City Nature Challenge across New Hampshire as a fun and inclusive way to get people outside exploring nature in their own backyards. The City Nature Challenge will take place from April 25 to 28, including in Manchester.

TNC is partnering with the City of Dover Conservation Commission and The City of Nashua Sustainability Committee to get the word out about the Challenge. Taking place the last weekend each April, City Nature Challenge is the world’s largest bio-blitz. The Nature Conservancy has participated in this challenge in cities across the globe for years, but this is TNC’s first time participating in New Hampshire.

The premise is simple: download the iNaturalist App,

How to Participate:

1. Download the iNaturalist App

2. Get outside and take pictures of any wild plants, animals, insects, and fungi you see in Manchester, Nashua, Carroll County or Dover.

3. Your observations will be recorded and counted towards New Hampshire’s progress on the global leaderboard.

People of all ages are encouraged to take this opportunity to discover nature in their own backyard, or on a nature walk in their city or on a trail. iNaturalist will help you visually identify plants, animals, fungi or bugs. It will even identify animal droppings and listen to birdsong to provide identification. All observations are reviewed by local volunteer scientists to confirm observation accuracy.

That weekend, there are two events where you can find TNC staff, volunteers, partners and other folks who can help you participate in City Nature Challenge and learn about :

Sat. April 26: Nashua Sustainability Fair: Learn about sustainable efforts around the state and join the nature challenge.

Learn about sustainable efforts around the state and join the nature challenge. Sun. April 27: Friends of Piscataquog Park Cleanup in Manchester: Bring your family for a fun nature walk and/or help with park cleanup in one of Manchester’s hidden gems.

About The Nature Conservancy (TNC): Founded in 1951 (1961 in NH), The Nature Conservancy’s mission is to conserve the lands and waters on which all nature depends. TNC envisions a future where people and nature thrive; to advance this future, TNC works in 81 countries worldwide, and has teams in all 50 U.S. states. The Nature Conservancy has been active in New Hampshire since 1961, working with partners to advance science-based, innovative solutions to the dual and interconnected crises of climate change and biodiversity loss. Learn more about the places we protect and how you can get involved at: nature.org/newhampshire