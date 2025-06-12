2025 Music and Jazz Festival to hit the streets in Manchester NH

Save the Date August 9 – 10, 2025.

The Manchester New Hampshire Music & Jazz Festival is back. The Palace Theatre’s Warren O’Reilly made the announcement that the 2025 Manchester music and Jazz Festival was a partnership with the City of Manchester and the Manchester School District during a joint press conference held at The Palace Theatre offices earlier this week.

Warren O’Reilly of the Palace Theatre introduced each of the presenters at the news conference. Photo | Keith Spiro

Ed Doyle, Director of Fine Arts for the Manchester School District, was clearly excited about what this collaborative team pulled together. He worked with O’Reilly for the past six months building out the jazz festival events. Doyle recalled when his dad would bring him to the Palace Theatre to hear Dave Brubeck play and mentioned that his dad’s love of jazz led to his own affinity for jazz music.

Ed Doyle, Director of Fine Arts for the Manchester School District, sharing the news. Photo | Keith Spiro

2025 SUMMER JAZZ PROGRAM FOR STUDENTS

The Manchester Summer Jazz Program is open to instrumentalists and vocalists entering grades 8-12.

The full experience, free to Manchester School District students, offers an immersive three-day program that will take their skills to the next level.

Students can participate in workshops, rehearsals, and public performances. They will play alongside and learn from professional jazz musicians. Expect to find well respected favorites like Alli Beaudry and also a performance by the YellowHouse Blues Band.

The education program requires advance sign up and will take place at the Palace Theater Studios, 77 Amherst Street between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on August 7 and 8. Students may also participate in public performances on August 9.

Find the School Program details here

Find the Sign up form for Manchester school district students here.

SAVE THE DATE: AUGUST 9-10, 2025 Manchester Jazz Festival

One very cool poster for the 2025 Manchester Music and Jazz Festival.

IMPACT OF MUSIC, ARTS, AND CITY COLLABORATION

(from L-R) Ed Doyle, Director Fine Arts MSD; Dr. Jennifer Chmiel, Manchester Schools Superintendent; Mayor Jay Ruais; Warren O’Reilly, The Palace Theatre organization. Photo | Keith Spiro

Mayor Ruais shared that he played alto sax in middle school. These days, he is delighted when students come to City Hall and perform before school board meetings begin. He says it sets a good mood for all attendees at the very outset.

He called the opportunity this summer to be “extraordinarily exciting” for the students and for Manchester. The festival will highlight skills being acquired and connect the participating students with local professional musicians. There is opportunity for “mentorships and insights into what a continuing career in music might look like.” Mayor Ruais concluded by saying “the vibrant Arts and Music culture we have in the city benefits us through the long term.”

He even acknowledged that he might be persuaded to bring out his saxophone for the event.

I know my son took up the saxophone here in Manchester possibly influenced by a saxophone playing President of the United States. So, Mayor, the challenge might very well be on!

My side conversation with Dave Rousseau, Palace Theatre’s Director of Sales and Marketing and a performer in his own right, had us talking about those festivals where the whole city would come down to for a street festival. Doyle added that. “The Arts and music are the best way to view the world.”

The school system made it possible for him to learn trombone. He ended up majoring in music and has taken roles of patron and performer with him into adulthood.

Manchester Schools Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Chmiel said that “anytime music is connected to learning, student outcome data goes in the positive direction.”

There will be performers and students on the street in the days prior to the festival as well as workshops taking place in more formal settings at the Palace’s 77 Amherst Street Studio. Expect that musicians and teachers will create some wonderful opportunities for all to enjoy.