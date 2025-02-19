$20K Liberty House grant from Service Credit Union will support local veterans services

Liberty House, Manchester NH

MANCHESTER, NH – Liberty House was awarded a $20,000 grant from the Service Credit Union Impact Foundation and Robert Irvine Foundation to build on the mission of helping New Hampshire veterans regain their independence and build stable futures.

The grant will support Liberty House’s transitional housing program for veterans facing homelessness, post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury and other challenges. Resident veterans go through an intensive 4-Step program within a substance-free and accountable environment, navigating their recovery, gaining connections to key community resources, securing employment and ultimately transitioning into independent housing. Liberty House also operates a community pantry that provides food, clothing, transportation, and other forms of basic needs assistance for veterans in the community.

“Liberty House is a beacon of hope for so many veterans in our community facing invisible wounds and other significant barriers in their lives,” said Jeff Nelson, Executive Director of Liberty House. “Support from remarkable partners like the Service Credit Union Foundation and Robert Irvine Foundation empowers us to offer the essential assistance these veterans require to reclaim their dignity and purpose. We are grateful for their unwavering dedication to our veterans and their service.”

This past year, Liberty House served 40 veterans through its transitional program and 220 community veterans, experiencing a 13 percent increase in veterans served.

Funds for the grant were raised through the Service Credit Impact Union Foundation’s 5th Annual Golf Charity Classic in August of 2024, in partnership with the Robert Irvine Foundation.

The Service Credit Union Impact Foundation promotes community development by funding initiatives that deliver solutions and solve problems facing the communities they serve. The Robert Irvine Foundation supports and strengthens the physical and mental well-being of our service members, veterans, first responders, and their families.