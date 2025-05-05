Community Garden Open Houses coming on May 10, plots open at Playball Fields Garden

MANCHESTER, NH – The Playball Fields Community Garden at Cullerot Park is looking for more community gardeners.

An open house is taking place on Friday, May 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with volunteers welcome from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 9 to help prepare the garden for the season.

The Playball Fields Community Garden is located on Youville Street near Northwest Elementary and is just of the open houses at community gardens across the city as well as the Manchester Cedar Swamp Nature Preserve.

Anyone with information can email Mari Fontaine of We Heart West at [email protected]