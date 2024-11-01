3 arrested on warrants after Merrimack Street stand-off

Police at 47 Merrimack Street to execute warrants – SWAT and K9s were ultimately needed to complete the arrests, according to police. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – On October 31, 2024, at approximately 8:40 a.m., members of the Manchester Police Special Enforcement Division converged on 470 Merrimack St. to execute warrants.

Officers made multiple calls for the occupants to come out of the house, but they did not initially comply. A robot was utilized, and resulted in two people being located in the basement of the residence. They were identified as Sara Loveren, 38, and Chesley Wohren, 52, both of Manchester. After a delayed response they did come outside.

Chesley Wohren, center, was taken into custody on a warrant and additionally charged with resisting arrest by Manchester Police. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Despite numerous announcements, a third person remained inside the residence and ultimately a police K-9 had to be deployed to apprehend him. He was identified as Gordon Keith, 45, of Manchester (no set address). Keith was taken to the hospital to be treated for a dog bite.

All three had active warrants. Along with the warrants, all three were charged with resisting arrest and Loveren was also charged with possession of a controlled drug.