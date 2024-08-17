3 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Route 101

Aerial view of the aftermath of a fatal crash on Route 101 in Candia on Aug. 17, 2024. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

CANDIA, NH – Three people are dead after a crash Saturday involving several vehicles on Route 101 in Candia.

At approximately 12:20 p.m. today, Aug. 17, 2024, State Troopers assigned to the Troop A barracks responded to reports of a head-on collision between two vehicles. Upon arrival, Troopers determined that the driver of a 2010 Toyota Tundra was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed before side-swiping a 2018 Nissan Sentra, striking a guardrail on the eastbound side, veering across the center median and into the westbound lanes of travel, then striking a 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer head-on.

The drivers of the Toyota Tundra and Jeep Grand Wagoneer died from injuries sustained in the crash. A passenger in the Jeep suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Elliot Hospital by ambulance. That passenger subsequently died from their injuries at the hospital.

The driver and passenger of the Nissan Sentra, identified as Velka Pacheco McMahon, 48, and Kelly McMahon, 18, both of Peterborough, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Elliot Hospital as a precaution. The names of the deceased are not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

The westbound and eastbound lanes of Route 101 were closed until westbound traffic could be rerouted, then the eastbound lanes were reopened. The westbound lanes were completely shut down for approximately four hours while Troopers investigated the scene. The New Hampshire State Police was assisted at the scene by members of the Raymond Police Department, Auburn Police Department, Candia Fire Rescue, Raymond Fire Department, and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

While speed appears to be a factor in the crash, all aspects remain under investigation. Troopers have spoken with multiple witnesses, however, anyone who witnessed the crash and hasn’t already spoken with police is asked to contact Trooper Will Bohnenberger at William.F.Bohnenberger@dos.nh.gov or (603) 223-4381.