3rd Annual Christmas Tree Jubilee: Bid on a hassle-free tree this weekend and support Liberty House

MANCHESTER, NH – Looking for festive holiday fun – and a chance to take home a Christmas tree – all for a great cause in supporting veterans?

Liberty House will open its doors on Dec. 5-7 for festive fun for all ages with the Third Annual Christmas Tree Jubilee!

Thursday, December 5: 9 AM to 6 PM

Friday, December 6: 9 AM to 6 PM

Saturday, December 7: 9 AM to 4 PM

Liberty House

221 Orange Street, Manchester, NH 03104

Explore 27 beautifully decorated artificial Christmas trees donated by local organizations and individuals, and enter for your chance to take one home! Meet Santa & Mrs. Claus: Snap a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Saturday, December 7, from 10 AM to 2 PM

Snap a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Saturday, December 7, from 10 AM to 2 PM Spot the Grinch: Keep an eye out for everyone’s favorite mischievous green character on Saturday, December 7!

Keep an eye out for everyone’s favorite mischievous green character on Saturday, December 7! Enjoy Holiday Surprises: Delight in a few unexpected seasonal treats for guests of all ages.

The event is open to the public, and admission is free. All proceeds will support Liberty House, empowering New Hampshire veterans facing homelessness, post-traumatic stress, and other challenges.

Contact Jocelyn at 603-669-0761 for questions about the event.