42nd Annual Holiday Craft Fair – Thorntons Ferry Elementary School

MERRIMACK, NH – It’s that magical time of year again! Our beloved holiday craft fair is back for its 42nd year on Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and we can’t wait for you to join us! Whether you’re shopping for unique handmade crafts, enjoying delicious treats, trying for your chance to win amazing raffle or silent action items or playing some fun games, there is something for everyone!

We will have 80+ crafters, games, a Santa store for kiddos to do their holiday shopping, a silent action and raffle baskets with amazing prizes to win as well as bake sale and concession stand with lots of yummy treats! Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be making an appearance to take photos from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. We look forward to seeing everyone!

Thornton Ferry School is located at 134 Camp Sargent Road in Merrimack.