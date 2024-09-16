5 Questions: Playwright Robert Galinsky, on bringing ‘The Bench’ to Dana Center on Sept. 20

Robert Galinsky will perform Sept. 20 at the Dana Center, for an encore performance of his one-man show, “The Bench.” Photo/Aiden Grant

Free showing Sept. 20 at The Dana Center-Koonz Theatre at Saint Anselm College. The performance is free – but don’t underestimate its powerful message. You will want to be there for this! Details below.

Below is an interview with playwright Robert Galinsky, who will perform in his one-man show, “The Bench,” for one night only – Sept. 20.

1. Being a famed New York City playwright, screenwriter, actor, and producer who has coached and worked with 50 Cent, Edgerrin James, Winnie Harlow, and the legendary Roger Guenveur Smith, tell us about the exciting projects you’re working on now.

First and foremost, my solo Broadway show, The Bench, playing at Saint Anselm on Friday, September 20 at 4 p.m., is in pre-production as a film now and set to start shooting by the end of this year. At the same time, I’m touring my two solo shows, The Bench and Everything in New York Goes BANG!, through Atlanta, Hollywood, and of course, NYC, while I’m producing and directing another Off-Broadway show, He Said, She Says, written and performed by four-time Emmy Award winner Caragh Donley. On top of that, I’m thrilled about teaching at both the Juilliard School and Sing Sing Maximum Security Prison, where I like to tell people, “I go from Juilliard sax to Sing Sing max.”

2. Give us some info on your latest one-man show, The Bench.

First, I am excited to be invited back to Manchester for this encore performance because the audience here is incredibly receptive and perceptive. The Bench is a gritty exploration of the complexity and humanity of our homeless brothers and sisters, as well as the struggle, the beauty, and the dignity of those pushed to the margins. This is more than art—it’s activism in motion. We’ve served over 10,000 meals, donated 5,000 pairs of socks, and brought light—literally—with over 100 MPOWERD solar lights to communities in need. We’ve partnered with more than 50 organizations—Bombas Socks, Housing Works, and the Research Foundation to Cure AIDS—to bring comfort and peace to the most vulnerable among us. And we don’t stop, we won’t stop.

Robert Galinsky in “The Bench,” a one-man show about homelessness that is being made into a film version. Photo/thebenchplay.com

3. Why are these stories important?

I need to share these stories to recognize the lives of those who’ve been forgotten and to remind the world, in an unflinching way, that everyone’s life matters. These are real stories, and they are crucial because they carry the soul of our struggles, our victories, and our truths. I want to spark change, touch hearts, and shine a light on our responsibility to one another, and through these stories, I demand justice, respect, and love for the least among us. That’s the kind of power these stories carry. That’s why they’re important. “But for the grace of god, go you and I.”

4. Latest food obsession?

An Indian egg wrap—it’s got this warm, soft paratha, like a little hug in flatbread form. There’s egg scrambled up with cumin, turmeric, and a hit of chili that lights me up. There are onions, tomatoes, and cilantro—raw and rough, with a touch of chutney. It’s a handheld, simple, and satisfying obsession.

5. How can we find out more about you and your work?

To learn more about me, you can listen to a great interview with myself and one of my formerly incarcerated teens here on NPR – and read the most recent interview on Bold Journey – https://boldjourney.com/meet-robert-galinsky/ or go to galinskycoaching.com and thebenchplay.com