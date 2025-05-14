5th Annual Putts For Pups Golf Classic to benefit Second Chance Ranch Rescue set for June 23 

GOFFSTOWN, NH – Dust off your golf clubs and come join us for a day on the links!

Putts for Pups Golf Classic sponsored by Raymond Burstein -Edward Jones, will take place Monday, June 23, at the Stonebridge Country Club in Goffstown. Play a round of golf, have some lunch, all while helping Second Chance Ranch Rescue!

Second Chance Ranch Rescue is a nonprofit, animal rescue located in New Boston, NH. Their mission is to rehabilitate and give a second chance to lost, forgotten, or misunderstood dogs in order to help them find their “fur”ever home. Second Chance Ranch Rescue helps dogs from all breeds and backgrounds but specializes in helping dogs who are harder to adopt. Each year Second Chance provides hundreds of dogs with food, shelter, training, medical care and more.

Your donation will be rewarded with 18 holes greens fees, a cart, lunch and the ability to participate in lots of amazing raffles and contests! This tournament is chock full of hos“paw”tality- on course sampling from from multiple brewers, beverage vendors, food samples and more! $150 for a single registration or $500 for a foursome. Grab your friends and come out for a day of fun, supporting a great cause! All proceeds from the outing go directly to benefit the animals in the care of Second Chance Ranch Rescue.

Come help the underdogs get a second chance at a FURever home- all while having a great day on the links!

Event Details:

What : Golf Tournament

: Golf Tournament Where : Stonebridge Country Club, 161 Gorham Pond Road, Goffstown, NH

: Stonebridge Country Club, 161 Gorham Pond Road, Goffstown, NH When : Monday, June 23th, 2025 @9 a.m.

: Monday, June 23th, 2025 @9 a.m. Register: www.secondchanceranchrescue.com/store/golf