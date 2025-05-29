60 years later, Community Action Programs are still on the front lines of fighting poverty

Sixty years after President Lyndon Johnson declared a “War on Poverty” and launched his vision for a “Great Society,” the ideals of equal opportunity and human dignity can feel distant, especially amid moves right now to roll back the programs and initiatives enacted in the 1960s that were meant to uplift marginalized communities.

Among programs in the crosshairs are the funding sources for over 1,000 Community Action Agencies across the country — including five in New Hampshire – that were created through the landmark Economic Opportunity Act in 1964. The agencies administer anti-poverty initiatives such as Head Start and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and distribute food to pantries and soup kitchens.

In his 2026 budget request, President Donald Trump is seeking to eliminate the $770 million Community Services Block Grant program, a key funding stream exclusively for Community Action Agencies. Though relatively modest, the grants are highly flexible. They’re used to fill service gaps, support clients who fall outside typical funding categories and leverage additional resources. Last year, New Hampshire’s share of that block grant funding totaled nearly $4 million, helping local Community Action Programs attract an additional $152 million from federal, state, local, and private sources. Agency officials warn that losing the block grants could seriously undermine their ability to secure matching funds.

Trump’s budget request would eliminate the $4 billion Low-Income Heating Assistance Program, and in March the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a $500 million funding cut for the Emergency Food Assistance Program, which supplies USDA food to Community Action Programs for distribution.

Amid the uncertainty, the agencies still quietly carry out President Johnson’s vision of providing food, housing, job training and financial literacy services to thousands in the Granite State and millions across the country, and CAP leaders in New Hampshire remain committed.

“What I really love about community action is that we are built to respond to specific community needs,” said Betsy Andrews Parker, CEO of the Dover-based Community Action Partnership of Strafford County. “We are truly the backbone of keeping people fed, housed, warm and in jobs, and most people don’t even realize it’s us doing that work.”

Every corner of the state

The Community Action Partnership of New Hampshire — a collaboration of the state’s five Community Action agencies — is celebrating its 60th anniversary in May. The agencies serve every corner of the state, from the North Country south to the Monadnock Region and the Seacoast, and provided services last year to 111,638 low-income individuals in New Hampshire. Last winter, the LIHEAP program alone provided fuel assistance to 28,235 low-income individuals — those who earn 60% or less of the state median income. They received an average benefit of $1,049.

From shelter beds to food boxes and job training, New Hampshire’s CAPs offer a wide range of services, often using volunteers, and tailor their work to meet local needs. While offerings vary slightly across the state’s five CAPs, core programs remain consistent nationwide. All told, New Hampshire’s CAPs operate more than 70 programs.

“We’re often the first point of contact when someone needs help,” said Andrews Parker.

“There’s fuel assistance, electric assistance, weatherization, Head Start, emergency food through TEFAP, WIC, senior housing, Meals on Wheels, housing stability services, and even public transit in some places,” said Jeanne Robillard, CEO of Tri-County CAP in Berlin. “No matter where you are in the U.S., there’s a CAP agency doing these things.”

Donnalee Lozeau, CEO of the Community Action Partnership of Hillsborough and Rockingham, was one among the first Head Start students in New Hampshire. She is shown here with her Head Start teacher at the White Wing School in Nashua in 1965. The Head Start program in New Hampshire is administered by CAPs around the state. (Courtesy Donnalee Lozeau)

CAP Hillsborough and Rockingham, based in Manchester, runs workforce development programs that help hundreds throughout southern New Hampshire, and it operates Head Start, Early Head Start and child care programs. CEO Donnalee Lozeau — who herself was part of an early Head Start class as a child in 1965 — said demand is high for the services.

Last year, she said, “we served a total of 432 children, and sadly we have a waitlist. Even if we were fully staffed and opened all the rooms, we would still have a waitlist.”

‘The glue that lets us do the work we do’

Statewide, CAPs serve 1 in every 13 New Hampshire residents; in the North Country, it’s 1 in 6, Robillard said. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Coös County has a 13.1% poverty rate, the highest in the state. The statewide average is 7.6%.

Beth Daniels, CEO of Keene-based CAP Southwestern Community Services, said her agency provides hundreds of affordable housing units and operates six shelters, with a seventh in winter. In Strafford County, the Community Action Partnership runs almost all homeless services, including a new shelter, rapid rehousing and outreach.

Daniels’ agency had revenue of $23 million, including money from Community Services Block Grant funds that were shared among all five CAPs statewide. “CSBG is the glue that lets us do the work we do,” she said.