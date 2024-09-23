9 things you need to know about ovarian cancer

It’s Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

Ovarian cancer is a serious health concern that affects thousands of women each year. Understanding the basics of this disease can help with early detection, better treatment outcomes, and informed decision-making. Here are the top nine most common questions about ovarian cancer, along with answers to help you or your loved ones navigate this challenging condition.

1. What are the early signs of ovarian cancer?

Ovarian cancer is most commonly diagnosed at a late stage of the disease because early-stage ovarian cancer usually does not have any symptoms. You should consult your healthcare provider if you experience any of the following:

persistent bloating

pelvic or abdominal pain

difficulty eating or feeling full quickly after eating small amounts

new constipation or difficulty passing stool

2. How is ovarian cancer diagnosed?

Diagnosing ovarian cancer typically starts with a physical examination, including a pelvic exam. If your doctor suspects ovarian cancer, they may order imaging tests like an ultrasound, MRI or CT scan to get a better look at your ovaries. Blood tests, such as the CA-125 test, can also detect markers that may indicate cancer. However, the only definitive way to diagnose ovarian cancer is through surgical removal of one or both ovaries.

3. What are the stages of ovarian cancer?

Ovarian cancer is classified into four stages, which describe how far the cancer has spread.

Stage I: The cancer is confined to one or both ovaries.

Stage II: The cancer has spread to other pelvic organs.

Stage III: The cancer has spread to the abdomen’s lining or lymph nodes.

Stage IV: The cancer has spread to distant organs, such as the liver or lungs.

Understanding the stage of cancer is crucial, as it guides treatment options and helps predict outcomes.

4. What are the treatment options for ovarian cancer?

Treatment for ovarian cancer typically involves a combination of surgery and chemotherapy. Surgery aims to remove as much of the cancer as possible, often including the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and uterus. Chemotherapy uses powerful drugs to kill any remaining cancer cells. In some cases, targeted therapy may also be used to focus on specific aspects of cancer cells. Treatment plans are highly individualized based on the cancer type.

5. What is the prognosis for ovarian cancer?

The prognosis for ovarian cancer depends mainly on the type of ovarian cancer and the stage at which it is diagnosed. Factors like age, overall health, genetics, and how well the cancer responds to treatment also play a very important role in determining prognosis.

6. Can ovarian cancer be prevented?

For women at high risk due to genetic factors (like BRCA mutations) or a family history of ovarian cancer, preventive surgery (removal of the ovaries and fallopian tubes) is the only way to prevent ovarian cancer. It is important to discuss your family history with your primary care physician to understand whether genetic testing and a consultation with a gynecologic oncologist may be recommended. Regular check-ups and awareness of your body’s signals can also help with early detection.

7. What are the risk factors for ovarian cancer?

Several factors can increase the risk of developing ovarian cancer. These include increasing age, family history of ovarian or breast cancer, genetic mutations (like BRCA1 and BRCA2), and history of endometriosis. It’s important to discuss your individual risk factors with your doctor.

8. Is ovarian cancer hereditary?

Yes, ovarian cancer can be hereditary, particularly in families with a history of breast or ovarian cancer linked to BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations. Women who inherit these mutations have a significantly higher risk of developing ovarian cancer. Genetic testing can identify these mutations, helping women make informed decisions about their health, including the possibility of preventive measures.

9. What are the side effects of ovarian cancer treatment?

Treatment for ovarian cancer, particularly chemotherapy, can cause a range of side effects. Common side effects include fatigue, hair loss, anemia, and an increased risk of infection due to lowered white blood cell counts. Long-term effects may include issues related to early menopause and neuropathy (nerve damage). Managing these side effects is a crucial part of the treatment plan, and there are various strategies to help alleviate them.

Ovarian cancer is a complex disease, but knowledge of what to look for can provide clarity and empower you to take charge of your health. Early detection, knowing your risk factors, and being informed about treatment options are key to improving outcomes. Always consult with your healthcare provider if you have concerns or questions about ovarian cancer.

Dr. Varvara Mazina

Dr. Varvara Mazina, MD, was born in St. Petersburg, Russia and moved to the United States with her family at age 13. She graduated from Stanford University with a degree in Human Biology. Dr. Mazina received her medical degree and completed her obstetrics and gynecology residency at the University of Washington School of Medicine. She completed her fellowship in gynecologic oncology at Massachusetts General Hospital. She’s an instructor in obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive biology at Harvard Medical School. She serves as a non-resident tutor at Lowell House at Harvard University, mentoring undergraduate students applying to medical school. She serves as lead faculty for the residents on their MGH gynecologic oncology rotation.

Dr. Mazina’s research interests include multidisciplinary and translational collaboration for management of gynecologic malignancies, surgical innovation and education, and improvement of quality of life of cancer patients and survivors. In her spare time, Dr. Mazina loves spending time with her two children and husband – visiting new playgrounds, hiking, sailing, skiing or just being outside.

