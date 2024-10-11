Weekend weather: Saturday sunny, high of 67; Sunday cloudy, high of 53, some late showers

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Weekend Weather

Saturday: Expect mostly sunny conditions, with windy conditions and mild temperatures. The high will be around 67 degrees, with west-northwest winds at 15 to over 25 mph.

Saturday night: The skies will be clear to partly cloudy and the temperatures chilly, with a low of 39 degrees. Winds will be light and variable.

Sunday: Anticipate mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures; there’s a chance of afternoon showers. The high will be near 53 degrees, with light and variable winds.

Sunday night: It will be cloudy with periods of showers. The low will be around 47 degrees, with light and variable winds.

Outlook for Oct. 11-15

Columbus Day: Showers in some areas; overcast in the morning, then turning breezy with intervals of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. High 63 Winds: NNW 10-15+ mph

Monday night: Clearing & cold. Low 38 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Some sun, breezy, & chilly. High 55 (feel like 51) Winds: W 10-15+ mph

Tuesday night: Some clouds & cold. Low 37 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Lots of clouds with a chilly breeze. High 51 (feel like 45) Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & cold. Low 35 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

First Frost

First Frost Below is the historical Average Date of the First Frost. The essence of the autumn season will be felt throughout much of next week. Many areas are expected to experience the first frost, arriving right on schedule.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

October chill next week, expect low temperatures to be in the 30s. There is a possibility of frost on Thursday morning.

Hiking Forecast

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Saturday: In the morning, summits will be obscured, later clearing intermittently. Rain showers are possible in the morning. Expect highs around 40 degrees, with mid-30s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds will blow at 50 to 60 mph, increasing to around 85 mph at higher elevations before decreasing to 75 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts may reach up to 115 mph. There’s a 50 percent chance of rain. Wind chill values could drop as low as 5 degrees above zero.



Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Saturday: In the morning, summits will be obscured, followed by summits appearing intermittently through the clouds. There is a possibility of rain showers in the morning. Expect highs in the mid-40s, with northwest winds at 35 to 45 mph and gusts reaching up to 95 mph. The chance of rain is 50 percent, with wind chill values dropping as low as 18.

Peak Foliage Tracker

The optimal period for viewing fall foliage ranges from late September to October, with popular spots likely filling up quickly. To avoid the crowds, visiting parks and hiking trails early in the day is recommended.

