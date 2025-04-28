A life and legacy honored: Boys & Girls Club dedicates Jordan Singer Youth Enrichment Center

From left, Diane Fitzpatrick (BGCGM CEO), Jason Singer (Jordan’s brother), Robert Singer (Jordan’s father), Ziva Summers (Jordan’s mother), Rhonda Duhamel (Robert’s life partner), and Roy Summers (Ziva’s husband).Photo Credit/ David Lane

MANCHESTER, NH – Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Manchester (BGCGM) recently received a generous and transformational gift from Robert Singer in memory of his son Jordan Singer.

At the young age of 28, Jordan passed after a long, five-year battle with cancer. Jordan was a world traveler, devoted husband and cherished son who was a diehard Boston sports fan and who befriended nearly everyone he met. He lived the final years of his life wholeheartedly through a quote from the late ESPN anchor and cancer patient Stuart Scott, “when you die, that doesn’t mean you lose to cancer; you beat cancer by how you live,” and Jordan LIVED!

Jordan Singer

On April 23, BGCGM held its annual Foundation of Friends Breakfast, where the theme of Better, Bigger, Bolder was infused throughout the hour-long event. Through stories from Mayor Jay Ruais, community partners, BGCGM members including Youth of the Year, Junior Youth of the Year, and current member families, in addition to a Board Member, it was clear that BGCGM is making strides to be Better, Bigger, and Bolder for our members, their families, and our communities.

Robert Singer’s donation allows BGCGM to accomplish these goals. In honor of Jordan, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Manchester has named the west side of the Union Street Clubhouse the Jordan Singer Youth Enrichment Center in memory of Jordan.

Following a tour of the Clubhouse, Singer left knowing it wasn’t another space in the city for kids to gather – but a true enrichment center, full of children, families, and life! Through this generous donation, BGCGM can make necessary capital improvements throughout the building including our Teen Center and Performing Arts Center, as well as other programs through our building, to better serve our members and their evolving needs.

“I was born and raised in Manchester and lived here all my life. My children were born in Manchester and raised here as well,” Robert Singer said. “Much of my success and their success is because we lived in a city where education, culture, sports, and community opportunities abounded, and children had a chance to play, grow, and thrive.”

Singer continued to share, “if we want to have a thriving city for decades to come, we must invest in the next generation and make sure they have those same opportunities. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Manchester is committed to that mission, and that’s why I’m such a proud and ardent supporter.”

“We are eternally grateful to Bob Singer for this transformational gift,” says Diane Fitzpatrick, BGCGM CEO. “This gift is a powerful investment in the lives and futures of the young people we serve. Thanks to this investment, more young people will walk through our doors into a safe, welcoming, and opportunity-filled environment where they can grow, lead, and achieve their full potential.”

The investments made to BGCGM’s facilities ultimately allow the program to continue being a safe place for kids in the community to thrive, and a beacon of hope for families. This gift ensures that no children or teens are turned away from the programming they need and that BGCGM continues to provide services to families who need the Club most.

For more information about Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Manchester, visit bgcgm.org.