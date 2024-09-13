A New Mural in Manchester Honors Immigrant Heritage

Manny Ramirez. Courtesy photo

Manchester, NH is getting ready to welcome a new mural that pays tribute to the city’s vibrant immigrant communities. The creation of this mural is part of a long-standing effort to bring art that truly represents this community into the spaces where people live, work, and play.

The artwork, brought to life by Positive Street Art, a Nashua-based nonprofit organization led by artists of color, is a powerful statement of identity, resilience, community, and the importance of our public schools. Creating this mural on the wall of Colon Tires & Alignment, is an important step towards placemaking and beautification endeavors, acknowledging the Hispanic and Latino population in New Hampshire is one of the fastest growing communities to date.

The initiative has received support from the City of Manchester Board of Alderman, Manchester Arts Commission (MAC), the New Hampshire Center for Justice and Equity (NHCJE), community partners and residents. Having the mural on a Latino-owned business is important because, among the many diverse populations that make up NH’s population, the Hispanic and Latino population is one of the fastest growing communities in the City of Manchester and NH as a whole.

Fueling Community Momentum Through Art and Cultural Pride

Jason Bonilla, Ward 5 School Board Member, Program Director for the Equity Leaders Fellowship, and NHCJE Board Member, is a key figure in this initiative, serving as the connector between the many people coming together to make this mural a reality. He emphasized the importance of reflecting the diverse voices of Manchester:

“We wanted to create something that not only represents the Latino community but also captures the resilient spirit of all immigrants who have contributed to making this city what it is today. We want to take care of all parts of the city, show pride, and make people want to stop and enjoy this space.”

— Jason Bonilla, Ward 5 School Board member, Equity Leaders Fellowship Program Director, NHCJE Board Member

The seeds for this initiative were planted by Sandra Almonte, a community leader and owner of Don Quijote, a local restaurant serving Caribbean food. Almonte has long advocated for uplifting the Hispanic and Latino community in Manchester and was recognized with NH Business Review’s Outstanding Women in Business award in 2022. Her vision, shared by many, is to transform the perceptions of underserved neighborhoods, like Center City, by pouring effort and resources into beautifying public spaces with art and collective action. She supported the creation of this mural by hosting a fundraising event at her restaurant that raised a significant amount from generous donations by community members.

The project also received enthusiastic support from Manchester’s Mayor Jay Ruais, who supported in planning, making sure things were going smoothly, and who helped secure the generous sum of $15,000 from the Manchester Arts Commission (MAC), which had been allocated $100,000 under former Mayor Joyce Craig. For Mayor Ruais, the new mural represents an opportunity to celebrate every culture that makes the city of Manchester unique.

“Manchester has always been a city that embraces diversity-including its art space. The new mural is vibrant and thought-provoking, everything you expect from such an amazing and unique urban art project.”

— Jay Ruais, Mayor of Manchester

Additionally, the New Hampshire Center for Justice and Equity (NHCJE) is filling the gap in funding to support the mural, recognizing the importance of celebrating and amplifying the voices of the immigrant communities in Manchester. This contribution underscores NHCJE’s commitment to meeting community needs and making New Hampshire a place where all belong.

Creating Art That Reflects Community and Culture

‘Manuel ‘Manny’ Ramirez is the lead artist and facilitator of this Center City Mural representing Positive Street Art (PSA), one of New Hampshire’s only arts organizations fully composed of individuals with historically marginalized identities.’ Ramirez’s involvement ensures that this piece will be authentically grounded in community.

While the final design of the mural has been kept under wraps, those involved in the project hint that it will highlight powerful themes of unity, love, and humanity. For Jason Bonilla, who has seen the finished plans, the goal is to ensure that when people see this artwork, they feel a sense of belonging, pride, and hope.

“Seeing this mural is like looking into a mirror—it reflects our dreams and the possibilities that lie ahead. It’s emotional because it shows us that no matter the challenges we face, there’s hope, and our future is bright. For young, aspiring artists, especially in the Latino and other historically excluded communities, this mural is a powerful reminder that their passions and talents are valid and their dreams can become reality. It’s a celebration of our culture and a symbol of what’s possible when we support one another.”

— Jason Bonilla, Ward 5 School Board member, Equity Leaders Fellowship Program Director, NHCJE Board Member

The impact of this project extends beyond the mural itself. It adds to existing conversations about representation, equity, and the role of collective action in empowering communities of color. Jason Bonilla, who also serves as Program Director for the New Hampshire Equity Leaders Fellowship (ELF), highlights how program alumni carry the torch to make their communities more welcoming and inclusive.

The design of the new mural is set to start this fall and it promises to be a highlight of the Center City neighborhood, bringing together people from all walks of life to honor the cultural wealth that defines Manchester. There is still an opportunity to support this project!