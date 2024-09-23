Aaron Ravenelle joins Elm Grove Companies as VP of Development and Construction

Ravenelle

MANCHESTER, NH – NH Real Estate development firm Elm Grove Companies is pleased to announce the New Vice President of Development and Construction Aaron Ravenelle.

Ravenelle brings over 26 years of extensive experience successfully leading Development and Construction Project Teams through residential, educational and commercial projects valued in excess of $650 million. At Elm Grove he will specialize in guiding projects through the design process.

Before joining Elm Grove, Ravenelle was a part of the Construction of Schools and Multi-family Apartment Buildings throughout Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. Academically, he holds both a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science degree from the University of New Hampshire.

“We are thrilled to welcome Aaron to the leadership team as our new Vice President of Development and Construction,” said Chris Schleyer, Principal at Elm Grove Companies. “We’re confident that he will bring invaluable expertise and experience to the company, helping to lead us in growth as we take on more development opportunities across New Hampshire and beyond.”

