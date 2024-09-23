Aaron Ravenelle joins Elm Grove Companies as VP of Development and Construction

Byline:
,
Ravenelle

MANCHESTER, NH – NH Real Estate development firm Elm Grove Companies is pleased to announce the New Vice President of Development and Construction Aaron Ravenelle. 

Ravenelle brings over 26 years of extensive experience successfully leading Development and Construction Project Teams through residential, educational and commercial projects valued in excess of $650 million. At Elm Grove he will specialize in guiding projects through the design process. 

Before joining Elm Grove, Ravenelle was a part of the Construction of Schools and Multi-family Apartment Buildings throughout Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. Academically, he holds both a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science degree from the University of New Hampshire. 

“We are thrilled to welcome Aaron to the leadership team as our new Vice President of Development and Construction,” said Chris Schleyer, Principal at Elm Grove Companies. “We’re confident that he will bring invaluable expertise and experience to the company, helping to lead us in growth as we take on more development opportunities across New Hampshire and beyond.” 

About Elm Grove Companies 

Elm Grove Companies is a vertically integrated private equity real estate investment firm providing a strategic approach to acquisitions, development and third-party management backed by experienced principals and senior leadership. The firm employs a rigorous asset selection process, our execution through hands-on asset management, and utilizes an efficient and flexible capital structure. The Elm Grove family of companies is made up of Elm Grove Property Management, Elm Grove Realty, and Elm Grove Investments. Learn more at www.elmgrovecompanies.com

Other Posts To Check Out:

10 things your NICU nurse wants you to know Avelo Airlines announces 2 new non-stop routes, MHT to Florida and North Carolina, $62 one-way New Year, new airline: JetBlue to start service from Manchester to Florida locations Jan. 2025 The widening mission of Meals on Wheels of Hillsborough County Granite United Way welcomes Joseph Bator as Board Chair Manchester attorney Michael J. Iacopino honored with national Heeney Award

Header photo by Stonewall Photography 

 