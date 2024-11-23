AARP NH Honors Iris Altilio at 2024 Andrus Award for Community Service Ceremony

Iris Altilio. Courtesy photo

CONCORD, NH – AARP New Hampshire hosted nearly 100 volunteers at a celebratory lunch at the Derryfield Country Club in Manchester. The most prestigious volunteer award, the Andrus Award for Community Service, was presented to Iris Altilio, a respected AARP NH volunteer from Pembroke, NH.

The AARP New Hampshire Andrus Award for Community Service honors Granite Staters age 50-plus who make a powerful difference in their communities. Nominations are evaluated by AARP New Hampshire based on how the volunteer’s work has improved the community, supported AARP’s vision and mission, and inspired other volunteers. The award is named after AARP founder, Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus, an educator and champion of aging.

Moving to New Hampshire from New York in 2014, not knowing anyone except her husband, Altilio had to find ways to stay active. She attended an AARP Life Reimagined class and then a volunteer recruitment event. From there, Altilio joined the AARP Greater Concord Community Planning Team and

connected to the learning, socializing and fun aspects of the volunteer role.

Since joining AARP as a volunteer, Altilio has worn many hats such as a greeter for AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, a presenter for AARP Driver Safety and recently part of a national team working to improve response to AARP volunteer inquiries. She is also involved in legislative efforts through the AARP NH Capital City Task Force.

When asked why she volunteers, Altilio said “Personally, it fills a void. It’s a way for me to be with people, to use skills, learn new skills, challenge myself, have a purpose, and make a difference.”

Of note is Altilio’s role as Coordinator for the AARP NH Speakers Bureau. She uses her organizational skills and attention to detail every day, organizing more than 90 presentations throughout the state in 2023, supporting nearly 40 volunteer speakers, and presenting. Altilio gives a lot to the Speakers Bureau but says it has given her much more confidence, patience and satisfaction knowing she is sharing ways for people to improve their lives.

Giving fraud presentations, hearing stories and of course receiving scam calls, emails and texts, Altilio saw the need for fraud awareness and training and realized she has a passion for fraud fighting. She’s an AARP Fraud Fighter and is developing innovative ways to fight fraud in 2025 and beyond.

Additionally, Altilio volunteered with the Concord Coalition to End Homelessness for more than six years before becoming an employee. She volunteers with OLLI@UNH (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) and helped to form the Friends of the Pembroke Town Library.

“We seem to become less important, and invisible as we age,” said Altilio. “This award shows we’re not invisible, we are making a difference.”

AARP NH also honored these volunteers at the award celebration:

Advocacy Volunteer of the Year: Dan Wise (Concord, NH)

Driver Safety Volunteer of the Year: Lee DeBell (Peterborough, NH)

Tax-Aide Volunteer of the Year: Paul Zimmerman (East Kingston, NH)

Speakers Bureau Volunteer of the Year: Jill Martin (Dover, NH)

To learn more about AARP New Hampshire’s volunteer opportunities, advocacy efforts, Speakers Bureau presentations, and community activities, please visit aarp.org/nh.