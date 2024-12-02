Absolute Title’s BJ Cirnigliaro Memorial Fund makes $35,000 in contributions to local non-profits

BEDFORD, NH – The BJ Cirnigliaro Memorial Fund, which was created in early 2021 by Absolute Title, has announced $35,000 in donations to 12 local organizations as a way of honoring longtime employee BJ Cirnigliaro, who died in 2020.

BJ Cirnigliaro Memorial Fund each year supports organizations that were important to this beloved and key member of Absolute Title, who passed away in 2020.

Absolute Title, the region’s leading title company with locations in Bedford, Concord and Portsmouth, created the memorial fund to honor its longtime employee, BJ Cirnigliaro, who unexpectedly passed away in 2020. BJ was one of the company’s first employees and, as senior vice president, opened the company’s office in Portsmouth in May 2019.

The recipients of this year’s donations were selected by a committee of Absolute Title employees, chaired by Lisa Capicchioni, senior loan officer at Guild Mortgage, and a longtime friend of BJ. This year’s donations include:

$3,000 to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) in support of the New Hampshire Chapter. The AFSP focuses on delivering innovative prevention programs, educating the public about risk factors and warning signs, raising funds for suicide research and programs, and reaching out to those who have lost someone to suicide.

The BJ Cirnigliaro Memorial Fund is administered by the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation and seeks to support suicide prevention programs, animal shelters and humane societies, and mental health and LGBTQ+ support organizations.

“The organizations selected as this year’s beneficiaries do exceptional work in our community, embodying the very causes that BJ cared deeply about,” said Matthew Neuman, Esq., managing member of Absolute Title. “BJ was a cherished member of our team, and we are honored to remember her this way, and to grow her legacy each year. Her kindness and warmth were felt not only within our company, but across New Hampshire’s title industry.”

For more information about Absolute Title, visit www.absolutetitle.com.

For more information about the BJ Cirnigliaro Memorial Fund, visit www.absolutetitle.com/bjcmf.

Absolute Title employees, including managing member Matthew Neuman, Esq., and co-founder Ann Duschatko, and memorial fund committee member Lisa Capicchioni of Guild Mortgage, gather to present this year’s donation of $35,000 from the BJ Cirnigliaro Memorial Fund to 12 New Hampshire-based non-profits.