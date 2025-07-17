Accident at Hooksett tolls causes traffic back-up for miles

Traffic backed up due to a southbound accident at the Hooksett tolls. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

HOOKSETT, NH – New Hampshire State Police are investigating what appears to be a single-vehicle crash on 93 southbound in the area approaching the Hooksett Toll plaza.

State police, Hooksett Fire and Bow Fire responded to the area for a crash just before 8 a.m. for a report of a vehicle that struck the barrier in the area of the toll plaza. The dispatch indicated that one person had ejected from the vehicle and there was a possibility of a fire.

Firefighters arrived and indicated there was no fire but there was one person who had been ejected from a vehicle. A trauma alert was activated at the Elliot Hospital.

Traffic on 93 southbound backed up for miles, but all lanes remained open.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.